The most Donald Trump thing Trump has ever done





That’s right: Trump – alongside his eldest son, Don Jr. – will spend the night of 9/11 commenting on a fight featuring a hilltop boxer – Holyfield is 58! – on something called Fite (not a typo) TV.

“I love big fighters and big fights,” Trump said as he announced his plans for Saturday night. “I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

To be surprised by all of this is to basically misunderstand who Donald Trump really is.

Trump is, at heart, a showman and a provocateur. He likes to create controversy. He lives in terror of not being relevant. And he is quite incapable of feeling empathy – let alone having it. (Think that’s too hard? He has demonstrated on several occasions – both as president and before being elected – that he is simply unable to relate to or care about other people’s problems – this.)

Seen through this lens, Trump’s decision to sit at ringside and comment live on a fight makes perfect sense.

Trump has long been a fan of boxing and mixed martial arts.

The billionaire businessman hosted several of Mike Tyson’s early fights at his Atlantic City property. Trump was, in fact, a sponsor of one of Tyson’s most famous knockouts – his destruction of Michael Spinks in just 91 seconds. Trump, in office, paid homage to soft science by pardoning Jack Johnson, a former heavyweight champion convicted of transporting a white woman across state borders. Of Johnson, Trump said: “The first African American heavyweight world champion, a real great fighter. He’s had a tough life.” In 2019, while still president, Trump attended a UFC event in New York City alongside UFC President – and big fan – Dana White. “Walking into Madison Square Garden last night with @danawhite for the big @UFC Championship fight was a bit like stepping into a Trump Rally. Lots of MAGA & KAGs in attendance,” Trump said in a reference to his supporters. He also attended a UFC event in July in Las Vegas.

You see, Trump does what he wants when he wants to do it. People who raise questions about the relevance of, for example, commenting on the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, are only “enemies” and “losers”. Or people who don’t understand it. Or something.

Here’s the thing: It’s not a partisan statement to say that a former president shouldn’t be at a boxing match – let alone comment on the fight – on the same day 2,996 Americans lost their lives. 20 years ago. Period.

