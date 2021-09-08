TMC executives targeted by Modi-Shah shortly after ouster dates announced: Mamata Banerjee | India News





KOLKATA (Reuters) – West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah of using central agencies to target leaders of the Trinamool Congress as part of the BJP’s vendetta policy, as soon as polling dates were announced.

The BJP state called its allegations baseless.

Claiming that the BJP is worse than Duryodhana and Dushashana, the Kaurava brothers of the Mahabharata, Banerjee alleged that Modi and Shah had plotted to defeat her in Nandigram in the legislative elections held earlier this year and forced her to contest a auxiliary vote.

The TMC supremo, which began its election campaign for the Bhabanipur by-election, also alleged that the saffron party was targeting the party’s general secretary and his nephew Abhishek Banerjee for political reasons, claiming there had no valid case against him.

Abhishek Banerjee was questioned for about nine hours by the Execution Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Monday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal theft scam in West Bengal.

We only know how we fought through thick and thin to win the ballot box. The BJP brought in henchmen from other states in the legislative elections. I had to challenge this poll because a plot was hatched against me (in Nandigram), she said, addressing a workers’ meeting here.

Banerjee was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP from the Nandigram headquarters in parliamentary elections held earlier this year. She must win the auxiliary vote to continue as Chief Minister.

The BJP pursues a policy of vendetta and targets Abhishek Banerjee… As soon as the polls deadlines are announced, the leaders of TMC are summoned by the (central) agencies.

“This is a plot hatched by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to harass us. Even Duryodhana and Dushashana weren’t as bad as the BJP. They used this same technique to harass Congress, RJD, Sharad Pawarji (of the PCN ), she said.

Banerjee, without naming Suvendu Adhikari, said central agencies had not touched him despite his name being mentioned in the Narada corruption case.

In revenge on me, they grill Abhishek. Two days ago he was interrogated for nine hours, again he was summoned. But the main culprits lurk outside. They are calling our leaders for questioning. But the one whose name appeared in connection with the Narada scam was not called, she said.

Banerjee announced that she would apply for the Bhabanipur poll on Friday.

If there is a case against a BJP leader in Bengal under the jurisdiction of the state police, he will immediately seek a stay so that no legal action can be taken against him. It’s their double standard, she said.

Referring to the BJP’s recent complaint to the EC accusing it of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by participating in a program in which the government of West Bengal announced a grant of Rs 50,000 to each committee of Durga puja ahead of the state’s biggest festival, Banerjee says the allegations are baseless.

I did not make an announcement. None of the clubs in Bhabanipur or these other two constituencies that will go to the polls have been invited to the program. The BJP claims to be a messiah of the Hindus and they are having trouble with Durga Puja. They should clearly say whether they want Durga Puja organized or not, she said.

BJP sells off the country as unemployment hits record highs, the TMC supremo said.

“Under the BJP government, India has lost its place in the world. But when these issues are raised, the government targets the opposition with ED and CBI,” she said.

Meanwhile, Banerjee also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure that Covaxin is recognized by them so that those who have used this Covid-19 vaccine can travel. abroad.

The prime minister will be visiting the United States very soon, she said.

If our citizens who have used Covaxin are not allowed to visit other countries, why are we allowing people from abroad? The issue should be looked into, she said.

Reacting to Banerjee’s claim that Modi and Shah are targeting TMC executives, West Bengal BJP chairman Dilip Ghosh called it baseless.

“The central agencies must have found something and that is why they are summoning the leaders of the TMC for questioning,” he said.

