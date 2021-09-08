Xi stifles China’s consumer boom

President Xi Jinping is stifling China’s consumer boom. Policies targeting overspending are hitting publicly traded companies, from e-commerce giant Alibaba to liquor specialist Kweichow Moutai. Elsewhere, authorities are working to bolster the state’s trade surpluses and industrial giants. Companies that bet that Chinese buyers would become spendthrift Americans will be worried; business partners should be alarmed. China may be a major contributor to global GDP growth, but it is largely a statistical by-product of weighted averages. The country’s gross savings rate, at 44% of national income in 2019, is one of the highest in the world; The share of household consumption in national production is nearly twenty percentage points below the global average, according to World Bank data. For decades, its state-driven investment model has captured the income of Chinese workers and loaned them to strategic sectors at low rates through state-owned banks. Useful in the early stages of development, the approach created a vast industrial and financial overcapacity, which the economy must somehow shovel in foreign markets.

There is nothing wrong with trade surpluses. Yet the means by which China has slowly taken 15% of the global export market, a share no country has enjoyed since the 1970s, has resulted in severe financial repression and protectionism, botched lending and weak protections. environmental and labor issues. It also depended on people in other countries, especially the United States, who bought more, borrowed more, and saved less than they should. The mortgage crisis in the United States in 2008, for example, was more than somewhat facilitated by the fact that China lent the fruits of its labor productivity to Americans at very low rates in buying treasury bills. Government media are talking about the need to stimulate consumption, which foreign brands and governments looking to sell in the country’s vast domestic market like to hear. Beijing wants to expand its middle class. But it won’t be easy or quick. In the meantime, austerity remains a bureaucratic reflex. Rising household debt, for example, may have prompted officials to turn against spending on condominiums, expensive alcoholic beverages, video games and more, as well as harshly pulling the giants out of the market. fintech like Ant for providing easy consumer loans. In July, the government shut down the for-profit tutoring industry, destroying scores of listed companies on the theory that excessive tuition fees deter couples from reproducing. For similar reasons, the authorities plan to cut unreasonable incomes and curb tax evasion by the rich. They forcibly maintain home values ​​in some cities through crude price controls. On paper, these are quick ways to increase disposable income without forcing employers to raise wages. But the initial effect is negative for consumption and also for employment; the private education sector employed millions. Nervous investors are therefore reconsidering the once hot consumer games. China’s benchmark CSI300 is by far the worst performing in the world this year, down 5%. The Fidelity China Consumer Fund has lost 30% since February, according to data from Refinitiv.

EXPORTS ON EVERYTHING

Chen Li, an economist with local brokerage firm Soochow Securities, made waves on Chinese social media in August saying the country should aspire to a German-style, not American-style development model. A more Germanic China could have a thicker social safety net, much less home ownership, and better job training. But it would also strengthen the already strong manufacturing sector and encourage investment abroad. Germany has a current account surplus equal to 7% of production, almost four times that of China. If the People’s Republic were to succeed in replicating Berlin’s approach in an economy four times that of Germany, it could further unbalance a global economy already too dependent on US demand to absorb excess production and the US dollar. Xi’s new dual circulation strategy looks like an attempt to play both ways. The president wants Chinese buyers to have more purchasing power but spend locally, which will protect domestic companies from trade wars. Yet he also wants a strong export sector, which has proven to be a good hedge against the pandemic shock. This mix would increase the trade surplus and actually looks like a modified version of the credit-intensive factory economy that the Communist Party knows how to handle, as opposed to one dominated by high-end Internet service giants. Trading partners should also take into account the possibility that Xis’ push is only half successful, boosting exports without significantly increasing domestic demand or reducing inequality. Forcibly restricting the real estate market, where most ordinary people park their wealth to invest, could easily backfire, for example. If it was politically easy to reallocate assets and improve safety nets, Beijing would have done it already. This is the same country that has consistently underfunded its own pensions for years, which has only encouraged household frugality. Even at the height of the pandemic, authorities resisted distributions of cash to households; it should be noted that retail trade has lagged behind the economic recovery in the rest of China. The world already has a Germany. This is more than enough.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin)