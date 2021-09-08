SP madness, BSP chiefs did twice Modi PM: Owaisi

(Eds: add quotes)

Sultanpur (UP), September 8 (PTI) Narendra Modi has twice become the country’s prime minister because of the insanity of the leaders of the Samajwadi party and the Bahujan Samaj party, AIMIM chairman Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday.

He made the claim in response to the chairmen of both parties, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, earlier dubbing him as the spoiler of their parties.

Addressing a press conference later that evening, Owaisi said: “Muslims have learned that many parties vote but don’t make any member of the community a leader. They now want to participate in education as well as the economy.

Speaking at a public rally in Odara village in Sultanpur district during his current tour of Uttar Pradesh, he said: “Narendra Modi has twice become prime minister of the country because of ‘nasamjhi’ ‘(foolishness) of Akhilesh (Yadav) and Mayawati. “

Claiming that there has been a change among Muslims now, he said that they have realized that every section of society has its leader and that section is benefiting from it.

So Muslims also want it to be education or economics, there should be a part, he said.

He said it was his effort that before the UP elections he went to areas where his party is strong and meets people. It is in view of the elections to obtain good results, he said.

When asked about SP MP Irfan Solanki demanding a place to offer prayers to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, he said these people should tell people how many Muslims who left their homes after the riots in Muzaffarnagar during the reign of Akhilesh Yadavs have returned home until now.

Challenging claims that by fighting the polls in UP, Owaisi is wasting the votes of BJP rivals, the Hyderabad MP asked, “When you (Muslims) voted for Akhilesh Yadav’s party, how come? Did a BJP candidate win here in the latest assembly polls? “

Likewise, how did the BJP win the seat of Sultanpur Lok Sabha in 2019 when no AIMIM candidate came forward from here, he asked.

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi party chairman Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi asked, “Are Muslims your slaves?

“The BJP did not win the two consecutive general elections in 2014 and 2019 with the votes of Muslims because they only obtained 6% of their votes in the two polls,” said the head of AIMIM, seeking to refute SP’s claim that Owaisi was jumping into the fray in the UP polls to nibble their votes and help the Saffron Party.

The Hyderabad MP said his party was participating in elections across the country to protect Muslim interests and highlighted their victory at the three Lok Sabha seats in Hyderabad, Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Kishanganj in Bihar in the 2019 elections. .

“We defeated the BJP in Hyderabad, despite the fact that Modi and Amit Shah made several trips to gain support for the saffron party,” said the four-time MP.

Seeking to build relationships with Muslim voters, the head of AIMIM said he wanted the minority community to have a voice in state assemblies and in parliament.

“The SP and BSP just sucked your blood,” he alleged.

Searching UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said the Center provided 116 crore rupees for the welfare of UP minorities, but he only spent 10 crore rupees.

“I had raised the issue in Parliament while Akhilesh was silent about it,” he joked.

Owaisi, who announced that his All-India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen party would contest 100 seats in the 2022 parliamentary elections, kicked off his election campaign on Tuesday from Ayodhya.

Attacking the Samajwadi party, Owaisi alleged that Muslims had been “deceived” in the name of secularism and said he had come to Uttar Pradesh to defeat the BJP.

“Our first effort is for Muslim leadership to be developed in the country’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh,” he said, starting his political campaign in the election-linked state of Ayodhya. PTI CORR SNS SAB RAX RDK

