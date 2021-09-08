Boris Johnson hints that insurance may be needed to pay care home costs

Boris Johnson has hinted that people will need to purchase insurance to avoid selling their homes so they can pay care home costs.

In a heated exchange over Prime Minister’s Questions with Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Johnson declined to answer questions about whether people would be forced to sell their homes to fund nursing home stays.

Experts have already warned that the misleading new ceiling of 86,000 social care announced this week will not cover all the costs of care, which means that many people will still pay 200,000 to 400,000 to pay for their care and will have to sell their homes. to finance it.

However, now the Prime Minister has suggested for the first time that the insurance market will step in and help people avoid selling their homes.

The Prime Minister was pressed by the Labor leader on how his plan could meet the Conservatives’ election pledge that no one should be forced to sell their house to pay for care.

Sir Keir said during Prime Minister’s Questions: someone with 186,000, if you include the value of their house which is not unusual across the country in all of your constituencies facing significant costs because they have to be taken care of, will have to pay 86,000 under his plan.

That’s before the cost of living. Where does the Prime Minister think they are going to get these 86,000 without selling their house?

Mr Johnson replied: This is the first time the state has stepped in to deal with the threat of these catastrophic costs, allowing the private sector, the financial services industry, to provide the insurance products that people need to secure against child care costs.

When asked if his policy meant the government encouraged people to purchase insurance to avoid selling their homes, Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said: The private insurance market will now have the option , because of the certainty provided, to manifest. It is not for me to say what actions they will take.

The struggling care industry is already struggling to ensure its entire workforce is vaccinated before next week’s deadline, amid fears that an estimated 40,000 (seven percent) are refusing to ‘be doubly stung.

He also warns of an imminent collapse, as low wages and long hours fail to attract enough new hires to fill the gaps.

Now, following the hasty release of the government’s 33-page plan to fix the system, more catches hidden in the plans have emerged.

1. The ceiling of 86,000

The fine print of the plans revealed that the lifetime cap on social care costs of 86,000, due to be implemented in October 2023, only applies to personal care, the physical acts of care that are regulated by the Commission for the quality of care.

This means that it will not cover all accommodation costs, known as hotel costs, which include accommodation, cleaning and food provided to residents of a care home, which often far exceed the costs of accommodation. personal care for those paying to stay in a nursing home.

As a result, market experts estimate that those paying for care could easily pay between 200,000 and 400,000 in associated expenses over three years (the average time a person spends in a nursing home) to reach the new cap. . What this really means is that people will probably still have to sell their property or their home to pay for care.

2. The cap does not even cover all personal care costs, and hotel costs vary wildly.

The cap doesn’t even include all personal care costs. Once people reach the cap of 86,000, they will only be eligible for the care that each local authority deems appropriate, and there is no uniform system, which makes it sort of a postcode lottery. .

A care director from a local authority, who did not want to be named, described it as being a bit like when two people meet on a beach and have the same vacation. One of them bought the vacation at one price and the other at another price.

It turns out it’s because the vacation agency just took a review: well, I’ve had enough now [private funders] to run my business, so that I can afford some of these [local authority funders] now. This is unfair, because you are buying the same thing, and her personal care, not a vacation. But that is indeed what will change. Hotel costs should be the same across the country, but they are not.