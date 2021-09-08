Erdogan announces massive military complex to coordinate army and security agencies

Turkey has launched the construction of the huge military complex, the Crescent and the Star, named after the symbols of its national flag, to bring together under one roof the Ministry of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff and the headquarters of the land, air and naval forces, in the stated aim of strengthening coordination between military institutions and their operational effectiveness.

Nicknamed the Turkeys Pentagon, the project will cover an area of ​​approximately 12.6 million square meters and will have interior space of 890,000 square meters to accommodate up to 15,000 employees. A crescent-shaped structure in the middle of the complex will contain various conference rooms, curving around a 23,000 square meter ceremonial ground and facing a star-shaped structure to the south. The complex will be erected in Baglica, on the outskirts of Ankara, not far from the new high-security headquarters that the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) moved into last year. The Ministry of Defense, the Chief of Staff and the headquarters of the land, air and naval forces are currently housed in separate buildings in Kizilay, the commercial heart of the Turkish capital, in the immediate vicinity of the parliament buildings and of the government.

According to state media, The design, originality, size and technological characteristics [of the Crescent and Star complex] will make it one of the most modern and functional headquarters in the world. The structure will be instill fear in enemies and give confidence to his friends, boasted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the groundbreaking ceremony on August 30.

The complex is slated to open on May 19, 2023, just about a month before critical presidential and parliamentary elections are held.

The plan to move the military headquarters out of the city center dates back almost a decade, although it was announced after the failed coup attempt in 2016. The plan was first presented. to Erdogan at a Supreme Military Council meeting in 2013 while he was prime minister and was picked up at other high-level meetings in the following years. According to a presentation, the project was launched in conjunction with the project to consolidate the structure of the scattered barracks of the Turkish armed forces and with the aim of eradicating the dense military perspective in front of the parliament and in the center of the state; prevent heavy traffic caused by personnel service vehicles; and strengthen and improve the sense of articulation between the forces commands, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. In addition, he added, the project would help reduce the workforce by around 4,000 people.

After the coup attempt, the forces commands were subordinated directly to the Defense Ministry rather than the General Staff, a move that appears to have accelerated plans to bring all major military bodies together under one roof.

Speaking to reporters in 2019, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the future Crescent and Star complex “compete with the Pentagon, adding that Erdogan had given the green light to the project.

Since the forces commands and the buildings of the Ministry of Defense contain high-tech systems of strategic importance, the new complex is likely to generate lucrative profits for construction companies close to Erdogan, who see each other on a regular basis. award major public projects.

Details on the cost and financing of the complex have yet to be revealed, although they assume increased importance at a time when the country’s economy and public finances are in dire straits. Unofficial estimates put the cost at $ 600 million. The government chose Ronesans Holding as the entrepreneur, which only became known to the public when the company’s chairman, Erman IIicak, was invited on stage at the inauguration ceremony.

Ronesans Holding is the builder of the gigantic Erdogans Presidential Palace in Ankara, inaugurated in 2014, and its new summer mansion under construction in a secluded and scenic cove on the Mediterranean coast, as well as MIT’s new headquarters in Ankara and Istanbul. Among the other projects awarded to Ronesans stand out the vast medical complexes known as city hospitals in which entrepreneurs receive billions of Turkish liras in rent and services as payments from the government.

Ilicak said at the ceremony that the new complex would be completed in August 2023, but Erdogan insisted on an earlier date and pledged that the complex would be ready by May of the same year. Some observers saw it as a sign that Erdogan wants to inaugurate the complex before the scheduled elections. Either way, it’s an Erdogan classic to publicly pressure contractors to bring forward completion dates, even if this could affect the quality of the work or lead to groundbreaking ceremonies. before projects are completely finished, as has often happened in the past. The question of whether a single contractor could complete such a large project in such a short time remains open.

As for the core purpose of the project, Erdogan said the existing security conditions required a more coordinated defense establishment. In the context of Turkish military operations in Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan, the increased scope of the tasks and missions of the Turkish army necessitates a well-equipped and unified headquarters. A common location for the Ministry of Defense, General Staff and Force Commands could help ensure more efficient and rapid coordination as well as more efficient use of resources while saving significantly in time, energy and personnel. workforce.

Along with these advantages, however, there are risks associated with co-locating all defense units. A hostile act such as the September 11 attack on the Pentagon, for example, could make all institutions vulnerable at once.

That said, placing the General Staff and Force Commands in a joint facility with the Ministry of Defense is also an effort to strengthen civilian control over the military, in addition to improving interoperability between the forces. land, air and sea. Yet major military capabilities such as combined force generation, interoperability, and network-centric warfare do not necessarily require military leaders to be physically close in the 21st century. Whether the complex will bolster the Turkish military’s command control capabilities and operational efficiency remains to be seen, but it will certainly give Erdogan something to brag about ahead of the election and generate good profits for companies close to the government.