A key choice awaits China’s money or principles

China is at a crucial moment in its political and economic evolution. The political boom that tries to become a dominant roar comes up against unexpected economic hurdles. As China aspires to become a global superpower, it’s fascinating that it faces the very test it assumed the Western world would fail: money or principle. Deng Xiaoping, Chinese leader from 1978 to 1989, recognized as “the architect of modern China”, once told his nation to “hide its abilities and bide its time.” Current Chinese President Xi Jinping boldly declares, through his policies and rhetoric, that the time to hide and wait is over. Under Xi, China’s Machiavellian approach to international relations is now completely transparent. The chimera of diplomacy and overtures to do business fails to disguise raw ambition and a brash seizure of power and influence. China cannot continue to tout our economic ties when technology is shamelessly stolen, copyrights are ignored, Hong Kong is subdued, Uyghurs are persecuted, and Taiwan is threatened. Nor can we ignore the way Xi seeks to reshape China itself, as entrepreneurs are silenced, businesses come under increased government scrutiny, and technology and big data are released for control. Orwellian social. Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” postulates that understanding your opponent is fundamental to a successful strategy. China’s understanding of the West in general, and the United States in particular, is arrogant, hedonistic, and money-loving. This assumes that Western countries will sacrifice principles in search of profit. The greedy Western paradigm has served China well from Tiananmen Square, but recent experience with Australia suggests that China may have misjudged.

An article in Foreign Affairs magazine by former US Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger says: “CCP leaders bet that Australian companies, suffering from a targeted trade embargo, would pressure their government to make concessions.” policies in Beijing. ultimatum would mean submitting to a dangerous new order. Australian companies absorbed the losses, resisted the embargo and found new markets. Australians decided their sovereignty was more important than lobster sales, no doubt confusing those in Beijing who had assumed Canberra would put Australia’s economy interests ahead of its founding values. “ While putting pressure on our allies abroad at home, Xi and his cohorts seek to reshape the Chinese economy and society into a state-run techno-authoritarian market. Regulatory measures cover large parts of the private sector and personal activity. State now tells companies how to write their algorithms, represses social media accounts that post financial information, specifies the number of hours of video games that children spend and applies opaque national security rules to matters of commerce and technology. Hong Kong is constitutionally described as “one country, two systems”. In July 2020, China imposed a “national security law” that effectively returned Hong Kong, a global trading center with one of the most important stock markets, to “one system.” The assumption that global market participants would continue to conduct the same volume of business through a newly restricted and more opaque Hong Kong affects economic growth and national income. Jack Ma, founder of online giant Alibaba, has been forced out of the public eye with his charismatic voice silenced. Alibaba shares which traded as high as $ 319.32 on October 27, 2020, closed at $ 170 last week, and the technical chart remains negative. Here’s the catch: China’s reach for power and domination comes up with economic costs. It seems ironic that the world can now know whether China will pursue its principles or its money. Years ago Sister Irene Kraus, a Roman Catholic nun in charge of a large hospital system, said: “No margin, no missionThis gospel for healthcare managers across the country is also great advice for heads of government. Democratic strategist James Carville once told American voters, ‘It’s the economy, stupid.’ In short, it is difficult to govern effectively without an economy capable of supporting the population, maintaining domestic tranquility and respectability on the world stage. How long can we continue to view China as a quiet and respectable trading partner?