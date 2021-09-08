The rallying of the trumps is likely to highlight the tension in the state’s GOP





Former President Donald Trump will be in Georgia later this month for a rally in Perry. The September 25 event is likely to cause drama in the state’s Republican Party.

The assets lie with the States The GOP has not weakened since the 2020 elections. After losing to Joe Biden by less than 12,000 votes, he promised he would return to Georgia to advance his own political agenda .

Trump has continued to hammer Gov. Brian Kemp whenever he gets the chance. In Trump’s opinion, the governor of Georgia should have done more to overturn the election results.

The early approval of current Senate candidate Herschel Walker froze the pool of potential main candidates from states parties to take on Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock for months before Walker actually took to the chase.

Now statewide races have started to fill with candidates for the pro-Trump primaries, a sign of a brewing battle within the party between those who are loyal to the former president and those who are not enough.

Senior state officials such as Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are political targets for the former president, who has vowed to use his power to get them to step down.

While most criticism of the Trump party takes place behind closed doors, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, another Georgia Republican who has drawn Trump’s ire, has become a staunch supporter of conservative Republicans to take the lead. gone in a far different direction.

In his new book, GOP 2.0, Duncan presents a new vision for the party, a movement, he says, is key to getting Republicans ahead.

There’s a lot we’ve learned over the past four years that an outsider, some sort of entrepreneurial person, could get a quick change in Washington, DC, Duncan told Georgia PublicBroadcasting during from an interview last month. “But the approach was ineligible in the future.”

We want to continue to refine those policies that make sense for a majority of Americans, he added. And I think we need to do all of this in a better tone and a tone that encourages people instead of discouraging them.

Some Republicans fear that extreme pro-Trump candidates like Walker, one of the most legendary soccer players to ever don red and black at the University of Georgia, will drive voters away from the grassroots. The state party has seen first-hand the negative impact Trump’s false allegations of electoral fraud have had on the run-off turnout of former U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Many choose to side with another lead candidate.

A prominent figure in rural Georgia, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black has won a wide range of endorsements, from local sheriffs to former Governor Nathan Deal and even former US Representative Doug Collins, a staunch supporter of Trump. .

Details are still thin on the lineup of speakers for the upcoming rally in Perry, but it will likely paint a clearer picture of Republicans in Georgia who still side with Trump and party members who don’t.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gpb.org/news/2021/09/08/trumps-rally-highlights-tension-in-state-gop

