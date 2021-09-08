Hemant Soren to lead all-party delegation from Jharkhand to meet Prime Minister Modi on caste census | India News





RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday informed the assembly that he would lead an all-party delegation from the state to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month to demand a caste census.

The House witnessed the heckling for the fourth day in a row as BJP lawmakers walked to the well to protest the state’s employment policy and the award of a coin for offering namaz to the ‘Assembly.

Amid the din, Soren announced that a resolution will be tabled in the House against the new farm laws and that an Assembly committee will be set up to investigate several issues, including the illegal transfer of tribal lands.

“Each caste requests a reservation according to its number. However, no proposal could be sent to the Center for a caste census. I asked the Prime Minister to discuss the matter with a delegation of nine members from all of them. the Jharkhand parties between September 12 and 20, “Soren said during Question Time.

Noting that his government supports the request for a 27 percent reservation for CBOs, he said the issue would be discussed with the prime minister.

“There is a consensus among the ruling and opposition parties on granting 27% reserves to CBOs. We will send a proposal to the Center on the matter,” said the chief minister.

Soren said farmers have been agitating against the new farm laws for a year now and that a resolution is expected to be passed by the assembly against the new laws.

Stating that his government is committed to protecting the rights of tribals and residents of the state, he said the employment policy will soon be crystal clear.

“I am committed to providing jobs for moolvasi (original inhabitants) and tribes,” Soren said.

He said that although there are many arrangements for the transfer of tribal lands, several cases have arisen of the grabbing of these properties and illegal construction on them.

“People staying in such houses have no papers. The state government is serious about the matter and a Vidhan Sabha committee will be formed to investigate these issues,” he said.

The committee will investigate the amount of land transferred to each district in violation of several laws, including the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, Soren said, responding to a question from MP Lobin Hembram. .

Earlier today, BJP members created a ruckus at the well, posting posters against the employment policy and the namaz hall of the assembly.

The posters were then taken down after speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato repeatedly urged them to keep things running smoothly, which citizens’ hard-earned money is spent on.

