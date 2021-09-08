The strange event that Donald Trump is organizing on September 11





Donald Trump is reportedly hosting a boxing match in Miami on the 20th anniversary of September 11. Not only that, but the former president will also comment on the highly anticipated match between Evander Holyfield and Victor Belfort, which will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel in Miami, according to the Daily Mail. He will be joined by his son, Donald Trump Jr. “I love great fighters and great fights,” the former commander-in-chief said, according to ESPN. “I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

But then again, this should come as no surprise to his critics and detractors, who for years even questioned whether Trump was even at Ground Zero after the attacks. Even though Trump insists he went there with “men who worked for me to try to help in any way we could… We weren’t alone. So many more have been scattered around trying to do the same ”(per USA Today), others are questioning his memories of what really happened, as detailed in NPR. Richard Alles, who was the New York Fire Battalion Chief and was at Ground Zero for “several months,” told PolitiFact he had “no knowledge of [Trump] being there ”, and if his workers had been there, there would have been a record. While Alles does not deny that it is possible that Trump is there, he claims to know of no one who has ever seen Trump at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the attacks.

