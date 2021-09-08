Haryana CM thanks PM Modi for the MSP Rabi Cultures hike; Punjab CM calls it “pathetic”





Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for noting MSPs from several Rabi cultures. His Punjab counterpart, Captain Amarinder Singh, called the Centre’s decision to increase the MSP for wheat by 40 rupees as “pathetic”. Earlier today, the central government approved minimum support price (MSP) increases for various Rabi crops. As a result, the MSP of wheat increased from Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal, while the MSP of mustard seeds increased from Rs 400 to Rs 5,050 per quintal for the 2021-22 crop year. The barley MSP was increased from Rs 35 to Rs 1,635 per quintal compared to Rs 1,600 per quintal the previous year. Among legumes, the MSP of gram and lentil (masur) have been increased by Rs 130 and Rs 400 respectively. While Gram’s new MSP is Rs 5,230 per quintal, farmers are now entitled to Rs 5,550 for a quintal of masur. HARYANA CM PRAISE PM MODI Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the MSPs of Rabi crops, Manohar Lal Khattar said in a statement that this was another step taken by the Center to double farmers’ incomes by 2022. . arenarendramodi SME https://t.co/sn8IpUSp6C Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 8, 2021 He also said that the increase in the MSP was proof that the government led by Narendra Modi was seriously working for the economic improvement of farmers. This decision will prove to be a godsend to improve the economic situation of farmers. Increasing the MSP of crops before the planting season will certainly help farmers decide which crop to plant, in order to earn more income, Haryana CM said. ALSO READ: The current MSP is a fraud: BKS, linked to RSS, demands bargain prices for farmers, to organize protest on Wednesday ‘RUB SALT INTO THE WOUNDS’ Meanwhile, Punjab’s chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh criticized the BJP-led central government for putting salt on the wounds of farmers who demanded the removal of the centre’s new agricultural laws. As the country’s agricultural sector goes through a phase of distress and farmers bustle about a remunerative MSP, the BJP government is at the center of a cruel joke on annadaatas, Captain Amarinder Singh said in an official statement. The Punjabic CM said farmers should not be forced to subsidize consumers, which they have been doing for a long time. It is time for the central government to take into account the problems of farmers and give them their due, he added. Claiming that the Centre’s apathy towards farmers had brought the agricultural sector to the brink of disaster, Captain Amarinder Singh said his government in Punjab had suggested the MSP of Rs 2,830 for a quintal of wheat. He pointed out that the MSP for wheat increased from Rs 1,975 per cwt for 2021-22 to Rs 2,015 per cwt for Rabi marketing year 2022-23, an increase of only 2% over the year. last. (With PTI inputs) READ ALSO: Farmer protest against farm bills: let’s decode the MSP puzzle

