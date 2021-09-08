Xis Common Prosperity Campaign Sparks Rare Debate

Competing views in China’s tightly controlled media space indicate internal confusion over how far Xi plans to go to curb the disorderly expansion of capital

In a country that regularly censors opposing views, pressure from Chinese President Xi Jinpings () for common prosperity has sparked something unusual: a heated public policy debate.

On the one hand, those who share the views of blogger Li Guangman, whose comment last month calling Xis’ regulatory crackdown a profound revolution was widely published by mainstream state media. He proclaimed that the capital market would no longer become a paradise for capitalists to get richer overnight and that all those who block this human-centered change will be rejected.

Against this argument are those like Hu Xijin (), editor of the nationalist newspaper Global Times, who refuted Lis’ article saying that the planned changes were the result of unified policies of the main leaders. The goal, he said, was gradual social progress rather than a radical campaign that amounted to a sort of second cultural revolution.

Divergent views in China’s tightly controlled media space in which journalists are routinely locked indicate internal confusion over how far Xi plans to go to curb the disorderly expansion of capital. The result has been a series of seemingly contradictory statements that are giving investors a boost as listed companies in China collectively see their value plummet by trillions of dollars.

Any discord within the Chinese administration raises questions about a power struggle, especially as it all comes before a twice-decade leadership reshuffle in which Xi is expected to be given five more years in power. . Even more fundamentally, it represents uncertainty about how China can balance two key goals: creating more balanced growth to bolster party support among the masses, and spur the technological breakthroughs needed to overtake the United States as tensions rise. global increase.

Victor Gao (), interpreter of Deng Xiaoping (), the former Chinese leader who inaugurated market-based policies in the 1980s that unleashed the country’s economic potential, described the debate on common prosperity as very sensitive. and warned that messages from top leaders could be exaggerated as they filtered through China’s sprawling bureaucracy.

We must guard against the danger of exaggerating this common prosperity campaign, Gao said on Tuesday, adding that it could stifle business and hurt China’s competitiveness. Personally, I don’t want to see a situation where, for example, the pursuit of common prosperity will harm innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship, because that is exactly what China needs today. today and in the years to come.

In recent weeks, more and more senior Chinese officials have sought to reassure companies that they are not sweeping the private sector. Vice Premier Liu He (), Xis’ senior economic assistant who led China’s trade talks with the United States, said on Monday that policies to support the private economy had not changed and had not changed. will not change in the future. The People’s Daily, spokesperson for the Communist Party, published a front-page editorial with the same message on Wednesday.

Openness to the outside world is China’s fundamental national policy, and it will not falter at any time, the editorial said, adding that there was equal importance on both sides in terms of regulating industries and promotion of development.

But it’s easy to see why people are confused. What started last year as a push to curb big tech monopolies has since spread to a wave of industries, culminating in a decision in July to ban tutoring companies from making a profit. Following measures to tackle healthcare costs, working conditions for employees and tax evasion among the wealthy, Xi last week reviewed and approved more actions to tackle monopolies, tackle pollution and strengthen strategic reserves.

To complicate matters, governments are pushing to reshape the country’s youth. China has placed limits on the number of hours children can play video games, and Xi told young executives on September 1 in a speech that good Communists will never be cowardly cowards. Two days later, China’s broadcasting regulator decided to ban debuts of films with incorrect policy, cap wages, and curb fan culture, especially Sissy and other distorted aesthetics.

LOVE WESTERN CULTURE

In his commentary on the Deep Revolution, Li noted that the cultural market will no longer be a sissy star’s paradise, and news and public opinion will no longer be able to worship Western culture.

The language has prompted some commentators to compare the play to the first dazibao () or large-print poster that sparked the Cultural Revolution under Mao Zedong (), which led to massacres and economic destruction that lasted a decade until upon his death in 1976.

This article likely caught the attention of middle-level left-wing officials who ordered it to be shown on major media websites, including the Peoples Daily, Xinhua News Agency and CCTV, Feng Chuchen said. partner of the research company Plenum in Beijing. But, he added, Hu likely issued the rebuttal when leaders realized this was being misinterpreted as the return of the Cultural Revolution.

The whole bureaucracy is fragmented and most of the people who make it up don’t have the full picture, Feng said. So when it comes to sudden political announcements by the top leader, such as common prosperity, there is indeed a lot of betting and guessing.

LACK OF CLARITY

When Hus’s article was published, a Hong Kong-based Chinese official shared the link with Bloomberg News and encouraged its wide dissemination, saying his interpretation of events in China was closest to the center of power.

Ambiguous messages can also bring benefits. Chinese tech giants have rushed to donate large sums of money to help the campaign for common prosperity, while other companies are taking preventative measures to avoid the wrath of governments.

It’s that ist mentality, said Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China. More clarity will emerge over time, but at the moment I don’t think the central government wants to have a clear definition of it.

But a lack of clarity also comes with risks. An article published by a liberal Chinese economist, who warned that excessive government intervention would lead to common poverty, is no longer available online.

The timing could be linked to key Communist Party meetings in November and next year’s party convention in which Xi would like to see his policies asserted and more time in power, according to Steve Tsang, director of the Chinese Institute. from the University of London school. oriental and African studies.?

Disagreement exists among leftists over how far and how fast the party should move in the direction of the left, and whether the left turn is good or bad for China, he said. I see elements of resistance and discomfort but no organized opposition.