No data leakage on e-Hac and Cares Protect applications – Aptika General Management

Jakarta, Aptika Branch– The Minister of Communications and Informatics has resolved the problem concerning the alleged leak of personal data of users of the e-Hac application and of President Joko Widodo’s vaccine data from the PeduliLindung application. Last week, the public worried about the issue of data leaks related to the treatment of Covid-19.

“According to the confirmation from the Ministry of Health, the e-Hac application and vaccine data from President Jokowi in PeduliLindung have not leaked. So that this opportunity can help to rectify the situation,” said the Minister of Communications and from IT, Johnny G. Plate, during Tempo Chat on the theme Towards the security of secure personal data for transactions in the digital age, Wednesday (08/09/2021).

However, Kemkominfo, he continued, will continue to conduct investigations to ensure that data stored on the e-Hac and PeduliLindung apps remains secure. The Ministry of Communication and Information will also exercise functions in accordance with the mandate of the ITE Act, PP PSTE and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies related to data management.

“On this occasion, I would also like to let it be known that the e-Hac application which was previously used is no longer used. Therefore, although this is not required by law, we hope that the application will be closed and that the data will not be reused, ”explained the Minister of Communication and Information.

The second thing concerns the personal data of President Joko Widodo, he confirmed that there was no data leak in the PeduliLindung app. Presidential data in the form of NIK and other personal data has become public domain information in the presidential election, in accordance with the mandate of the law.

“Date-date public domain information The data is in the KPU, from the data that is used to access President Joko Widodo’s vaccination certificate. It is therefore not the PeduliLindung application that has leaked, ”explained the Minister of Communication and Information.

He also said that due to the misuse of public data, the KPU closed access to personal data of important officials.

“So not all data leaks are related to the platform, in this case the PeduliLindung app. In addition, the PeduliLindung app currently makes it easy for the community to carry out activities while remaining protected from Covid. -19, ”he said.

Minister Johnny also said that due to so many cyber attacks, the government is currently forming a working group consisting of the Ministry of Communication and Information, the Ministry of Health, BSSN and Telkom to implement governance of the PeduliLindung application. The task force will work 24/7 to combat these cyber attacks.

“The global economy which has experienced a recovery needs to be supported by good governance, especially with regard to the establishment of the electronic system,” he said.

From 2019 to August 31, 2021, the Ministry of Communication and Information handled data breach allegations against 36 Electronic System Operators (PSEs) to safeguard public data. Of these, 31 cases were investigated.

Of the 31 cases investigated, 4 PES are subject to a written warning of sanctions, 18 PES receive technical recommendations to improve data governance and electronic systems, and 9 other PES are in the process of making the final decision on the imposition of sanctions.

“Of course there are levels of sanctions, the highest level is the termination of access. These measures are a manifestation of the mandate of laws and regulations as well as the protection of the state for the rights of its citizens” , concluded the Minister of Communication and Information. (lry)