Politics
Another day another broken promise for serial liar Boris Johnson | Jean Cracé
There there may be some perks of being a serial liar. While politicians with a reputation for honesty may see their careers end with a broken promise, those like Boris Johnson, for whom the truth is by and large an unknown country, may come out unscathed. Quite simply because no one expects him to keep his word. His relationships with his family, friends and constituents are entirely transactional. They hear what they want: he can at any time bend reality to what serves him best.
One of the big illusions is that so many people mistake his constant change in shape for a sign of self-confidence. It’s not. It is a sign of someone who has no self-esteem. Someone who can’t face reality. Although that never held Boris back.
In the past two days, Johnson has added two more broken manifesto pledges to add to the cut in overseas aid earlier this year: he trashed the triple pension lockdown and he backtracked his promise not to increase national insurance contributions. He was also surprised by his promise that he had drawn up a social protection plan two years ago. Had he done so, he would never have needed to earmark tax increases to replenish the NHS funding gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Although this could be seen as a second-rate lie.
But there was no doubt Boris looked very pleased with how his latest broken promises had landed as he took his seat in the House of Commons for Prime Ministers’ Questions to the cheers of his own MPs. backbench. Notably Matt Hancock, who is now desperate to be one of the guys.
When Door Matt was Secretary of Health, he gave a nice demonstration of wearing a Union Jack face mask in Parliament to demonstrate his commitment to public health. Now he goes bare-faced. Covid? What covid? Anyone might think he was wrong enough to imagine he could come back to government in the next cabinet shuffle. Still, at least he can probably tell the difference between Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje, which is more than Gavin Williamson. Boris went on to describe his education secretary as heroic. No one was really sure he was peeing.
What could have been a tricky session for Johnson was made easier by another inferior performance from Keir Starmer. The Labor leader has tried to figure out how much Boris might have to sell his house to pay for his social care, but Johnson was content to rant against private insurance plans. In addition to the increase in NICs, it appears the government expects those with relatively low-value homes to pay more on insurance premiums.
