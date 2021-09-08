Facedrive fracas heats up as the company confirms it has filed a complaint against its co-founder





Toronto-based ridesharing start-up Facedrive said on September 8 that it was aware of some allegations circulating about the company’s long-term plans, and confirmed that it had filed a statement against the co-founder of the company for suspected insider trading.

The statement from the ailing company came two days after Imran Khan, the co-founder and former chairman of Facedrive, claimed the company could face insolvency proceedings.

Facedrive said its management team will continue to review all transactions and strategic opportunities to determine what is in the best interests of itself and its shareholders.

Management currently has many strategic avenues that are under study. However, management did not make any decisions regarding any of the potential paths and did not present any alternatives to the board, Facedrive said.

The statement appeared to be a rebuttal to Khan’s claim that Facedrives’ attorney contacted his legal adviser to advise him that Khan’s presence may be required for a first hearing in a Facedrive liquidation proceeding under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).

My attorney was further informed that the decision to file a CCAA case had yet to be made by the Facedrives board, Khan wrote.

In its claim filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against Khan and ISRR Holdings Inc., Facedrive alleges, although the allegations have not yet been proven in court, that between July 29, 2021 and July 21, 2021 August 2021, Khan sold a total of 491,300 common shares of Facedrive and benefited from the sale of over $ 3.5 million with knowledge of material facts disclosed to him in confidence in the ordinary course of business .

Pursuant to Section 134 (4) of the Securities Act (Ontario), Facedrives requests that Khan and ISRR Holdings be liable to Facedrive for any benefit or benefit received as a result of the applicable transactions.

Facedrive also alleges that Khan violated a foreclosure agreement.

Khan could not be reached for comment and it was not clear at time of publication whether he had filed a defense.

In a statement of his own released on September 7, former Facedrive CEO Sayan Navaratnam – who resigned from the company on September 1 – alleged that Khan’s sale of his shares had a dramatic impact on the value of action and had brought her to negative trending almost every day thereafter.

According to Navaratnam, Khan has sold hundreds of thousands of shares, earning millions of dollars, and he learned last week that Khan intended to sell an additional 786,000 shares.

Facedrives shares on the TSX Venture fell from a high of $ 60 to $ 1.78 on September 8.

In the spring of 2021, the Corporate Finance Branch of the Ontario Securities Commissions opened a continuous disclosure review on Facedrive dating back to 2020. Facedrive was asked to provide clarifying information on its acquisition of Foodora assets , the acquisition of HiRide, a consulting agreement with an American medical device company. Medtronics as well as the status of early stage, non-revenue Facedrives projects in the second and third fiscal quarters of 2020.

