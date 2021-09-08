Hedge funds reduce exposure to China amid ongoing regulatory crackdown

Signage at the headquarters of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday March 24, 2021.

The company showed a decrease in its net exposure, one way of showing the risk of fluctuations in Chinese stocks, from 2% at the end of last year to around 0.75% as of August 25.

Hedge fund exposure to U.S.-listed Chinese stocks and indices has fallen to its lowest level in two years due to sharp price cuts and the sale of positions, says new Credit Suisse client note .

The move comes as a third of hedge funds held ADRs at the end of the second quarter, according to Goldman Sachs analysis of the latest 13F deposits from 813 funds. ADR stands for U.S. Deposit Receipt, which serves as a proxy for shares of foreign companies listed in the U.S.

A series of regulatory measures brought down the average Chinese ADR. The Chinese government has largely focused its crackdown on areas such as data security, for-profit education, and gaming. President Xi Jinping seeks to encourage “common prosperity” by closing the wealth gap in China.

The market has reacted to uncertainty about what this increased regulation means for the private sector. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China ETF, which tracks US-listed companies that do the majority of their business in China, fell 1.6% in August, but that followed a further decline 22% in July.

Credit Suisse said that “the sharp drop in net ADR exposure in 2021 is due to both falling prices and shrinking customers as investors took regulatory uncertainty into account.”

Dan Loeb of Third Point told investors he had reduced almost all of his exposure to China in recent months for fear that Xi “would continue to exercise his power in the financial markets,” the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an anonymous investor on the call.

Although not considered a hedge fund, Cathie Wood reduced her exposure to China through several of her Ark ETFs in late July, selling off part of Tencent, Baidu and JD.com, and more recently recovered more from JD.com. Tencent and Pinduoduo on the plunge.

The selection of specific stocks was key. Over the month of August, crowded Chinese shorts fell more than 4%, benefiting managers betting against names by taking advantage of declines. On the buying side, overcrowded purchases were only 0.2% lower for the month.

Goldman said the recent sale of Chinese stocks has reduced hedge fund returns. Equity-focused funds were in the red in July, posting losses 0.76% on weighted average, according to HFR. These were the first monthly declines in about 10 months, the data showed.