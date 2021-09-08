I pray for the safety and well-being of all: PM Modi expresses concern over Assam boat crash





Hours after the death of one of them and the disappearance of several others as two boats collided in the Brahmaputra in Assam Jorhat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his sadness at the accident. PM Modi said every effort is being made to rescue the passengers. Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. Every effort is made to rescue passengers. I pray for the safety and well-being of all. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2021 The prime minister also called Assam’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to inquire about the progress of the rescue operations, who briefed him on full details of the incident. READ: TOP: 6 people missing after capsizing a boat at Ganga in Mirzapur; current research operations “The Prime Minister telephoned me to inquire about the progress of the rescue operations and the condition of the injured. I informed him of all the details and also informed him that we are all monitoring the situation on the ground carefully, “said the chief minister, quoted by ANI News Agency. WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED? A boat with more than 120 people on board sank in the Brahmaputra River after colliding with a steam ferry near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat on Wednesday and there could be many casualties, officials said. The collision occurred when the private boat “Ma Kamala” was heading to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry “Tripkai” was coming from Majuli, according to reports. According to the information available, 42 people have been rescued so far. A senior Jorhat district administration official said he could not say at this time how many people died in the crash. READ ALSO : Two brothers drown and one is missing after capsizing boat in Malda, Bengal ASSAM GOVERNMENT ORDERS ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION The Assam government ordered Jadav Saikia, secretary of the Assam transportation department, to investigate the boat accident. Meanwhile, three officials, namely Bikramaditya Choudhury, Executive Engineer i / c, IWT, Dibrugarh Division; Mukut Gogoi, Assistant Executive Engineer i / c, IWT, Jorhat Sub-division; and Ratul Tamuli, junior engineer, IWT, Jorhat sub-division; were suspended. Expressing concern over the boat tragedy, Himanta Biswa also ordered the administration of Majuli District and Jorhat Districts to quickly conduct rescue operations with the help of the NDRF and SDRF. During a briefing on the incident, the chief minister said: “Two boats collided and one capsized. At the moment, it is difficult to determine the number of people on board. Forty-two people have been rescued so far. Stating that while four people have been missing so far, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the final missing persons report will take some time. READ ALSO : Forty migrants fear death after capsizing boat off Western Sahara: report READ ALSO : Maha man drowns after capsizing boat at celebration in Palgarh

