SAFEnet transmits 10 amnesty considerations for Saiful Mahdi to Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Southeast Asian Freedom of Expression Network (SAFEnet) sent a letter of support for granting amnesty to a professor at Syiah University in Kuala, Saiful Mahdi |. This letter was sent to support LBH Banda Aceh who requested amnesty from President Jokowi on September 6, 2021. “We are sending this letter accompanied by ten considerations so that President Joko Widodo does not hesitate to grant amnesty to Dr. Saiful Mahdi, victim of an ill-advised trial and injustice due to the ITE law”, declared the executive director SAFEnet, Damar Juniarto in his written statement, Wednesday, September 8, 2021. This letter, said Damar, emphasizes that Saiful Mahdi’s expression represents the public interest. He spoke about irregularities in the recruitment process civil servant at his workplace. Damar said the criticism was transmitted through closed or limited media, namely the Whatsapp group called UnsyiahKITA. Therefore, said Damar, it should not qualify as the libel of individuals. “Therefore, this is not a criminal act as regulated by ITE law,” Damar said. Damar said the guilty verdict against Saiful Mahdi at the district court, high court and supreme court level was contrary to the decision of the Constitutional Court which upheld the interpretation of article 27, paragraph 3. , of the ITE law on the basis of article 310 of the Penal Code and confirmed in the SKB 2021 of the Minister of Communication and Information, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Chief of the National Police regarding the implementation guidelines. Another consideration that SAFEnet put forward was the sentence for Saiful Mahdi to be jailed for only three months. Therefore, according to Damar, the decision is not a decision that can be requested in pardon. Damar then gave an example of the description amnesty from Jokowi to the victim of sexual harassment accused of the ITE Act, Baiq Nuril Maknun. “Thereafter, amnesty for Dr. Saiful Mahdi can be granted by the President in accordance with the constitutional authority set out in Article 1 of the Amnesty and Abolition Law.” The final consideration of SAFEnet is that President Jokowi’s amnesty to Saiful Mahdi will show his side in supporting and ensuring academic freedom. Moreover, it also gives a sense of justice and humanity to Saiful Mahdi. Saiful Mahdi was previously charged with Article 27, paragraph 3, of the ITE Law. The legal steps he took to appeal in cassation were rejected. He is undergoing the execution of the verdict at the Banda Aceh district prosecutor’s office, since Thursday, September 2, 2021. READ: The prison allows lecturer Unsyiah Saiful Mahdi to teach, but … M YUSUF MANURUNG

