Modification for the main event





The amendment is most popular in the Mauna Kea Handicap Premier Division (1,000m), the main event of the races taking place here on Thursday (September 9).

1. WHAT A WONDER PLATE (1,200m), 3-year-old girl only (Conditions), 2:00 p.m .: 1. Marshall (7) P. Vikram 56, 2. The Intimidator (1) C. Umesh 56, 3 . Arctic Star (5) Kiran Naidu 54,5, 4. Bright Light (4) Kuldeep Singh 54,5, 5. Elegant Touch (9) Nikhil Naidu 54,5, 6. Fashion Of Stars (6) Nakhat Singh 54, 5, 7. Reckoning (2) Md Farhan Alam 54.5, 8. Soul Mate (8) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. Stillwater (3) P. Sai Kumar 54.5 and 10. Wisaka (10) Shahar Babu 54.5.

1. SOUL MATE, 2. ELEGANT TOUCH, 3. FASHION OF STARS

2. BEST DAY PLATE (1,200m), 3 years only (conditions), 2-30: 1. Tudor (6) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 2. Wind symbol (1) Nikhil Naidu 54.5, 3. Skylight (5) Kuldeep Singh 53, 4. Tower of the Force (3) Azfar Syeed 51.5, 5. Beauregard (4) Manikandan 50 and 6. Joanna (2) P. Sai Kumar 50.

1. TUDOR, 2. LIGHT OF LIGHT, 3. SYMBOL OF WIND

3. MIRACLES OF LIFE HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip) 3-30: 1. Sirona (2) HM Akshay 60, 2. Star Convoy (10) Ajeet Kumar 58.5, 3. Glorious Sunlight (9) Inayat 57, 4. Andromeda Sky (4) Farid Ansari 56.5, 5. Majestic Charmer (7) Rajendra Singh 55.5, 6. Rafaele (3) Nazar Alam 55.5, 7. Feni ( 1) Shahzad Alam 55, 8. Gray Twilight (6) Ramandeep Singh 51.5, 9. Moonlit Night (5) Mr. Bhaskar 51.5 and 10. Stern Maiden (8) Muzaffar Alam 51.

1. SKY OF ANDROMEDA, 2. SIRONA, 3. GLORIOUS LIGHT OF THE SUN

4. MAUNA KEA HANDICAP (Div. I), (1000 m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Butterfly (3) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Starlight (7) R. Rupesh 59.5 , 3. Fun Storm (2) Farid Ansari 57, 4. Angel Heart (1) P. Sai Kumar 56.5, 5. Demerara (5) Ajeet Kumar 56.5, 6. Ripling Waters (4) Nakhat Singh 55, 5, 7. Amendment (6) Akshay Kumar 55 and 8. Shadow Of Love (8) R. Manish 55.

1. AMENDMENT, 2. ANGEL HEART, 3. WAVING WATERS

5. AVALANCHE CUP (1600m), ranked 00 to 25, 4-00: 1. Propahlady (3) Farid Ansari 60, 2. Sea Script (6) Nikhil Naidu 60, 3. Blue Patent (2) C. Umesh 59, 5, 4. Catalyst (9) Kuldeep Singh 59.5, 5. Cape Cod (8) R. Rupesh 58.5, 6. Roses In My Dreams (1) S. Sunil 58.5, 7. Glorious Nissy (5 ) Ishwar Singh 57, 8. Perfect Support (7) Kiran Naidu 56, 9. Reine Justitia (4) Azfar Syeed 55 and 10. Betty Boop (10) Janardhan Paswan 54.

1. SEA SCRIPT, 2. CAPE COD, 3. BLUE PATENT

6. BLING HANDICAP (1,600 m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Diamond and pearls (6) Nikhil Naidu 60, 2. Welcome winner (1) Kuldeep Singh 60, 3. Waytogo (7) C. Umesh 59.5, 4. Supreme Excelsior (5) Nakhat Singh 59, 5. Big Treasure (8) P. Sai Kumar 57.5, 6. Moresco (2) P. Vikram 57.5, 7. Hallucinate (9) Zervan 57, 8. Royal Pearl (3) Koshi Kumar 56 and 9. Swiss Agatta (4) Ashhad Asbar 51.5.

1. DIAMOND AND PEARLS, 2. WAYTOGO, 3. HALLUCINATE

7. MAUNA KEA HANDICAP (Div. II), (1000 m), ranked 40 to 65, 5-00: 1. Incredible Star (9) HM Akshay 60, 2. Rwanda (8) A. Imran Khan 59.5 , 3. Katahdin (3) Ashhad Asbar 58.5, 4. Pirates Love (1) Mukesh Kumar 58, 5. Desert Force (7) C. Brisson 57.5, 6. Pappa Rich (2) Azfar Syeed 57.5 , 7. Star Proof (4) Nazar Alam 57.5, 8. Charliez Angel (6) Koshi Kumar 57 and 9. Kings Show (5) Kuldeep Singh 57.

1. THE LOVE OF PIRATES, 2. CHARLIEZ ANGEL, 3. THE STRENGTH OF THE DESERT

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.

