Menpora: President Jokowi launches DBON at Haornas 2021

NASIONAL INFO – The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia, Zainudin Amali said that the implementation of the National Sports Grand Design (DBON) will begin to coincide with the commemoration of the XXXVIII National Sports Day on Thursday September 9, 2021.

“The plan is that the implementation of the National Sports Grand Design will begin tomorrow and will be submitted by President Joko Widodo, or to start up implementation of DBON, ”Youth and Sports Minister Amali said in a press statement on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The inauguration will take place at the Korea-Indonesia Friendship Sports Center (POPKI ) Kemenpora, Cibubur, East Jakarta.

The Minister of Youth and Sports reiterated that DBON was the response to President Jokowi’s directive on the XXXVII National Sports Day last year. In his speech at the time, the president said that Indonesia’s sporting achievements were still very lacking. The reason may be because the way it is done is not right. Therefore, the President requested thatreview total national sports ecosystem.

President Jokowi also promised to manage the training of athletes from ministries, institutions and local governments. It is therefore necessary to create synergies between existing sports.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports finally responded to the President’s mandate with the DBON project. “If we listen to the president’s speech last year, there is a message toreview total national sports ecosystem. So (actually) not just a target. It’s an upstream process, ”said Menpora Amali.

Until now, there has been a perception that DBON is only intended to coach athletes in selected sports (sports) with the primary objective of winning medals at the world’s highest events, the Olympic and Paralympic Games. .

Menpora Amali explained that downstream achievements are difficult to achieve if you forget about upstream processes. This means that the culture of sport in the community is the target at the upstream level. This is important because only a healthy society will give birth to the talents of the nation.

“Indonesia is fit to be an upstream target. If the upstream is good, then the downstream in the form of achievements that we will get. On the other hand, if the upstream is weak and people are lazy to exercise, the result is that we have minimal achievements. Therefore, we encourage people to cultivate a culture of sport, ”said Menpora Amali.

To aim for the highest achievement in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has defined 12 Olympic sports and two additional sports as they have the potential to win medals, namely badminton, weightlifting, rock climbing, archery, shooting, karate, taekwondo, cycle races, track and field, swimming, rowing. , and artistic gymnastics. There are also two branches that have great potential if Indonesia manages to become the host, namely pencak silat and wushu.

The training process for all of these sports uses a multi-level regeneration system. Menpora Amali gave an example, the top layer is inhabited by elite athletes. Below is the 2nd, 3rd and so on. When the elite layer is full, it is the turn of the layer below to go up.

At DBON, Menpora Amali also pointed out that there is no difference in status between Olympic and Paralympic athletes. “We give equal space to Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Thus, the sports that will participate are those that are competed (at the Olympic and Paralympic Games). All the elements are involved in this DBON, ”he said.

After to start up DBON, Kemenpora coordinates directly with ministries / agencies to regional leaders. Because DBON is new, it needs to be socialized so that all parties know about it.