Faisal Vawda’s mother died, condolences poured in – Pakistan





Posted on September 08, 2021 9:42 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan offers condolences on the death of Faisal Vawda’s mother

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The mother of PTI leader and Senator Faisal Vawda died in Karachi on Wednesday as Prime Minister Imran Khan, opposition leaders and others conveyed their condolences to her for the sad disappearance.

The senator took to Twitter and announced his mother’s death. He said his mother passed away after remaining in a coma for the past few days. His funeral prayer will take place on Thursday after Zuhr’s prayers at a DHA mosque.

He said funeral prayers for his mother will be held tomorrow (Thursday, September 9) at Ayesha Masjid, Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-7 at 1 p.m. after Zuhr’s prayer.

– Senator Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) September 8, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned the PTI senator and offered his condolences for the sad disappearance of his mother. He prayed for his senior ranks in Jannah.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid expressed his sadness at the death of Faisal Vawda’s mother. In a tweet, he prayed for his high ranks in Jannah.

– Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) September 8, 2021

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib expressed sorrow over the sad passing of Senator Faisal Vawda’s mother. In a tweet, he prayed for Jannah’s highest rank for Vawda’s mother and sympathized with the bereaved family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/618889-Faisal-Vawda-mother-passes-away,-condolences-pour-in The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

