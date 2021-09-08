Trump commemorates upcoming 9/11 anniversary with his favorite 9/11 lie





Something you’ve probably figured out over the past few years, if not much earlier, is that every time Donald Trump opens his mouth dozens of lies fly like the Wizard of Oz apes. Whether it’s petty lies like pretending you need ID to buy grain; big lies like the ones he told about: coronavirus not being of concern; senseless lies like bragging that Ivanka had created 14 million jobs; or complete and utter WTF lies like accusing Joe Biden of using performance enhancing drugs, the man is physically unable to tell the truth.

Of course, nothing has changed since Trump left the White House, which is why it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that as the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the ex-president has let go. his favorite lie about attacks in conversation.

Appearing on Newsmax Tuesday night, Trump claimed, as he once did, that he was at Ground Zero assisting first responders on September 11, a historical fiction for which there is little evidence. I was there right after the event, Trump said, and brought in a great team of people and helped, a lot of other people helped. These first responders are very courageous. And I tell you, we heard crackles; I never forgot it. There was, I think, the United States Steel Building that was called at the time, and its 50 stories high, and we heard crackles. I said, These buildings are going to collapse, and two big firefighters grabbed me and grabbed other people, and they just left this area. Never come down, but I had never heard such a noise.

While there is a photo of Trump outside the New York Stock Exchange on September 18, 2001 wearing a suit with no dust on it and video footage of him doing an interview several blocks from Ground Zero two days after the attacks, in which he claimed he had more than 100 men ashore [there] and about 125 to come, fact-checkers noted that there is no evidence that he personally aided the recovery effort immediately after the attacks. As USA Today reported in 2019, Richard Alles, who served as the New York Fire Battalion Chief during the attacks, has repeatedly said he does not remember Trump being at Ground Zero. In an interview with the New York Times, Alles said he had never seen the real estate developer on the site, adding that he was a private citizen at the time. I don’t know what kind of role he could have played. In another interview with PolitiFact, Alles also questioned Trump’s claim to have sent a minimum of 100 men to help with the recovery effort. I was in a supervisory role with the fire department at the time, he said. I was there for several months, I have no knowledge of his presence there. Alles also added that there would be a record if Trump had in fact sent dozens of workers to assist first responders. Everyone was working under the direct supervision of the police and fire department and the joint commander of emergency services, Alles said. Is there any chance he was ever there on his own and I didn’t know it? It’s possible, but I don’t know anyone who has ever seen him there.

For those unfamiliar with Trump’s other favorite 9/11 lies, the cannon also includes the claim that he watched people jump from the Twin Towers while in his 5th Avenue apartment in about four miles from the World Trade Center; that he saw Muslims celebrating the Jersey City bombings, a lie that has been thoroughly researched and conclusively debunked, and that he essentially predicted 9/11.

Incredibly, Trump’s comment on Tuesday regarding the deadliest terrorist act in world history isn’t even the worst thing he has to say about 9/11 in recent weeks, an honor that goes to his argument that Osama bin Laden was not that bad compared to other terrorists.

Anyway, how will the former president, who has his eye on his return to the White House, be able to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks? I was so glad you asked:

On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, former President Donald Trump will host and comment on the Triller Fight Club heavyweight boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. Trump is providing guest commentary for the fight, which will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. Former cruiserweight and undisputed world heavyweight champion Holyfield will return to the ring against UFC world heavyweight champion Belfort.

In a tweet,[streaming network] FITE called Trumps alternative contribution No Holds Barred commentary, and announced that his son Donald Trump Jr. will also participate.

Dark!

