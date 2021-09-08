Chinese state editorial defends crackdown on Xi technology, foreign investment

Chinese state-sponsored newspaper The People’s Daily came to President Xi Jinping’s defense on Wednesday amid a crackdown on the country’s tech industry – and criticism from George Soros of U.S. companies that invest in it.

The editorial acknowledged Xi’s recent crackdown on private industry – saying regulatory review promotes free and fair markets – but highlighted what it said was China’s commitment to protecting money. investors.

Unswervingly, the principles and policies of encouraging, supporting and guiding the development of the non-public sector of the economy have not changed, ”the editorial read. “Openness to the outside world is China’s fundamental national policy, and it will not falter at any time.”

The unsigned editorial comes just days after an editorial by hedge fund titan George Soros criticized BlackRock for launching investment vehicles in China. He said BlackRock’s involvement in the communist country would put customer money and the security of the United States at risk.

Soros, in the the Wall Street newspaper Monday, said BlackRocks’ investment in China was tantamount to supporting an oppressive regime. He warned that it could cost BlackRocks clients money and, more importantly, harm the national security interests of the United States and other democracies.

BlackRock is the world’s largest fund manager, with $ 9.5 trillion under management.

At the end of last month, BlackRock introduced mutual funds in China for Chinese investors after getting the green light from President Xi Jinping to launch investment products earlier this year. Soon after getting approval, BlackRock recommended customers invest more money in China, the world’s second-largest economy.

BlackRock has already raised $ 1 billion, or 6.68 billion yuan, for its mutual fund, a sign that US companies may be able to expand their presence in the rapidly growing market.

BlackRock was quick to defend its investment. In a statement to the Post, a spokesperson said: The United States and China have an important and complex economic relationship. Total trade in goods and services between the two countries exceeded $ 600 billion in 2020. Through our investing activities, US asset managers and other financial institutions are contributing to the economic interconnection of the two most major economies of the world. “

The state-backed article, titled Sticking to Regulatory Oversight While Promoting Development, stressed that China will protect investors’ money. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

BlackRock added that investing in China is beneficial for everyone. “We believe that globally integrated financial markets provide individuals, businesses and governments of all countries with better and more efficient access to the capital that supports economic growth around the world.

But even as China opens up to foreign investment following various trade deals with the United States, Soros, known for supporting liberal causes through his Open Society Foundations, warns that this is a big mistake for banks and other financial institutions to expand their presence in the nation.

Xi has used his power to crack down on several successful companies over the past year, including halting the Alibabas Ant Group IPO just days before the company went public and launching an investigation into the ridesharing company Didi a few days after its IPO. to exchange.

These moves caused Chinese equities to fall sharply. Didi has fallen more than 30% since its IPO earlier this summer and Alibaba has fallen 35% in the past year.

Soros said he sees these early moves targeting tech-driven companies as a sign Xi will do whatever he can to stay in power.

Earlier efforts could have been morally justified by claims that they were building bridges to bring countries closer together, but the situation is now entirely different, Soros said in encouraging investment in China. Today, the United States and China are embroiled in a deadly conflict between two systems of governance: repressive and democratic.