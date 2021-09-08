Jokowi’s arrest of protesting men in Blitar violates law





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Non-governmental organizations (NGOs)impartial says the police broke the law when they arrested a personfarmer who presented a poster to the president Joko Widodoin Biltar, Tuesday (7/9). Imparsial director Gufron Mabruri said displaying the poster was part of free speech. According to him, this is guaranteed by article 28E paragraph (2) of the Constitution of 1945 and the law on the freedom to express opinions in public. “To obstruct, let alone ban and arrest farmers who express such views is an excessive act (excessive use of force) and should be suspected of violating law number 9 of 1998 regarding the freedom to express opinions in public, ”Gufron said in a written statement on Wednesday (8/9). Gufron said the crackdown was added to the list of violations of freedom of expression and opinion during Jokowi’s time. He recalled that the Indonesian democracy index recorded by the Central Statistics Agency has continued to decline since 2018. Imparsial urges Jokowi to improve. They expect Jokowi to protect people who express their opinions and expressions in public. “The Jokowi government should not be allergic to criticism or public protests and strictly prohibit the state apparatus from acting repressively against those who protest or criticize the government,” Gufron said. In addition, Imparsial demanded the release of the farmers who put up posters in Jokowi. They also urged police officials to deal with the members who committed the act. “For the police leadership to take concrete action in evaluating members who are proven to have committed violations both ethically and criminally,” Gufron said. Previously, a man displayed a poster when Jokowi paid a working visit to Blitar on Tuesday (7/8). The moment came when Jokowi left the Covid-19 vaccination site and made his way to Bung Karno’s grave. The poster reads: “Pak Jokowi helps farmers buy reasonably priced maize”. The poster was displayed when Jokowi smiled and greeted the residents. Shortly after, the poster was confiscated. Then a policeman arrested the man who had spread the poster in Jokowi. He was taken to a police car. (dhf / pmg)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210908191554-12-691646/penangkapan-pria-protes-jokowi-di-blitar-dinilai-langgar-uu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos