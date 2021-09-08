A member of the Turkish Quds Force exerted influence on the Turkish intelligence agency

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

Secret wiretaps obtained by Nordic Monitor revealed that a former lawmaker linked to the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was instrumental in the promotion and assignment of agents working for the agency Turkish intelligence agency MIT.

According to recorded phone conversations that were intercepted by Turkish police investigators on July 8, 2013, an employee of the Turkish intelligence agency, Yasin nal, called Faruk Koca, a former MP who at the time was doing the under investigation against terrorism, to pressure his posting within the spy agency.

Koca had been identified as a suspect by Turkish prosecutors who discovered his links to IRGC Quds Force General Sayed Ali Akber Mir Vakili. Prosecutors have obtained warrants to wiretap Kocas’ phone in order to map his associates and expose other suspects in connection with the terrorist investigation into the Quds force’s operations in Turkey.

On the phone, nal introduced himself as an MIT agent assigned to intelligence operations in the southern province of Adana and said he had recently been reassigned to the northeastern province of Kars. Apparently unhappy with the new assignment, nal wanted to stop the reassignment and contacted Koca to make it happen.

Secret listening between Faruk Koca and MIT agent Yasin nal:

Yasin_Unal_Faruk_Koca_wiretap

Dozens of telephone conversations from Kocas, all recorded and incorporated into the criminal investigation, show that he had worked closely with MIT chief Hakan Fidan and other high-ranking agents, in particular in organizing secret meetings of MIT agents, including Fidan himself with his IRGC contacts and assets.

nal was aware of Kocas’ influence in the management of the agency and contacted him to help him in his career path.

The same day, nal called Koca again to inform him that he had prepared a file for him and asked if he should bring it to him. Koca said he would come get him. The conversation did not specify the contents of the file.

Telephone tapping showing that intelligence officer Yasin nal prepared a case for Faruk Koca:

Yasin_Unal_Faruk_Koca_wiretap2

Koca was one of the founders of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. He admires the Iranian mullahs’ regime and even named his son Khomeini. He also owned a house that Erdoan rented in the early 2000s in Ankara. A bug was found there later.

He had become wealthy under the Erdoan government and had apparently kept in close contact with General of the Quds Force, Mir Vekili. He owns several businesses and is chairman of Ankaragc football club.

In 2013, Turkish investigators discovered that the SLO cafe, a prestigious cafe and restaurant in the Ankaras ukurambar district, which was owned by Koca at the time and sponsored by the new Ankara elite, was a place of secret meetings. The investigation found that the top floor of the SLO cafe was reserved for special guests, including Quds Force General Mir Vakili, and that Fidan had asked the Turkish Secret Service to secure the location against possible eavesdropping.

After his appointment by Erdoan as head of the Turkish intelligence agency in 2010, Fidan rethought the leadership of MIT and created special departments made up of Islamists and pro-Iranian figures. Turkish police also discovered a CV of Fidan secretly prepared by the Turkish asset of Mir Vakilis and forwarded to the IRGC Quds Force headquarters in Tehran. Fidans’ profile described the Turkish intelligence chief as a pro-Iranian, anti-Israel, and anti-American figure, which is not surprising given that Fidan was trained in the Shiite study circles to which he had participated when he was a non-commissioned officer in the army.

The IRGC Quds Force case in Turkey was never tried because the Erdoan government hushed it up in February 2014 after learning of the investigation, which clearly implicated senior government officials. The investigating prosecutor was sacked before he had the opportunity to obtain arrest warrants against the suspects or to file an indictment. Koca, Mir Vakili and many other Iranian and Turkish suspects dodged the long arm of the law thanks to the intervention of Erdoan, who apparently protected pro-Iranian assets and helped the IRGC’s Quds Force managers to escape from Turkey.

In 2014, Fidan also began purging agents he did not trust when he reorganized the entire organization along ideological and partisan lines as Erdoan wanted. Almost 7% of MIT intelligence officers have been purged and / or jailed since then.

According to a secret document obtained by Nordic Monitor and previously reported, 558 MIT employees were fired from the spy agency. Of these, 181 were fired immediately after major corruption investigations in December 2013 which revealed how Erdoan had done business with Iranian sanctions breaker Reza Zarrab, indicted in the United States, and the man of Saudi businessman Yasin al-Qadi, then listed as an al-Qaeda financier by the UN and the United States, in exchange for bribes.