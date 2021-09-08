major flaws in Boris Johnson’s plan to fix the system

Just a day after Boris Johnson unveiled the biggest overhaul to the welfare system in more than a generation, significant loopholes began to appear in the proposals.

The Prime Minister was subjected to a grill during the questions of the premiers in the Commons and was especially unable to guarantee that people would not be forced to sell their homes to pay for their care.

Another major downside to the policy is that it only covers a person’s personal care costs, which means that all costs for food, energy and, most importantly, accommodation are not covered.

here I examines some of the flaws in the Prime Minister’s plan.

Hotel costs don’t count

Perhaps the biggest hole in the government’s proposals is the fact that major costs other than personal care are not counted towards the 86,000 cap.

This means that so-called hotel costs, such as accommodation, food and cleaning estimated at between 10,000 and 12,000 per year, will have to be paid in addition.

However, it is hoped that state pensions and social benefits will help meet these additional costs.

People may still have to sell their homes

The Conservative manifesto promised that no one would have to sell their house to cover the cost of their care. But with the new plans, the prospect of someone having to sell their home is real.

With the care limit set at 86,000, many people, especially those with lower savings and home value, will still have to sell.

A person with 100,000 in savings will be able to spend that money before turning to other assets. However, someone with only 15,000 savings and a house worth 181,000 is unlikely to be able to raise an additional 70,000 without selling their home.

Private insurance may have a role to play

The prime minister suggested people could take out insurance policies to protect their homes, despite millions of workers and employers paying more taxes to help solve the social services crisis.

While this may eventually prevent them from selling, it will incur additional costs throughout their life.

The 86,000 cap is not immediate

The new cap does not come into effect until October 2023, which means hundreds of thousands of people will be forced to pay more than the 86,000.

Over 250,000 people are already in care homes in England, so they are already racking up substantial costs before the cap comes into effect.

This means they could still have to pay an additional 86,000 on top of what they have already paid, although many do not live long enough once they move into a care home.

Additional funding does not solve the care crisis now

The healthcare system is currently facing a serious funding gap, while the sector is also going through a major recruitment and retention crisis.

Despite the announcement of $ 12 billion a year for the next three years, four-fifths of that will be swallowed up by the NHS, meaning the welfare system will see only a small increase in cash.

Joyce Pinfield of the National healthcare association said the industry faces a shortage of 100,000 employees, which the current proposals will do little to address.