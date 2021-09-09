Daily Covid-19 cases start to decline, Jokowi reminds pandemic is not over

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Number of confirmed positive cases Covid-19 each day continues to increase although the addition has now decreased compared to last July.

Recently, the number of additions new case of Covid-19 is already starting to fall below the 10,000 mark.

This is a good development compared to last July when the daily cases of Covid-19 in the country reached 56,757, to be exact on Thursday (7/15/2021).

Nevertheless, President Joko Widodo recalled that the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over.

On Wednesday 09/08/2021 at 12:00 WIB yesterday, the government recorded the addition of 6,731 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The addition brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 4,147,365 people, since President Joko Widodo’s first case was announced on March 2, 2020.

The figures were obtained from data released by the Covid-19 Handling Task Force on Wednesday afternoon.

Based on the same data, the number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered in the past 24 hours has increased by 11,912 people, bringing the total number of patients recovered to 3,876,760.

In addition, the number of patients who died from Covid-19 also continued to increase by 626 people during the same period.

With this addition, the death toll from Covid-19 in Indonesia has reached 137,782 people since the start of the pandemic.

