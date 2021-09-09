Biden purges Trump appointees from Naval, Air Force and West Point academies





President Biden is firing all members of the military academy board appointed by former President Donald Trump, regardless of their qualifications, in a purge resulting in strong reluctance, as their terms were supposed to last three years.

Six people appointed to the presidency on each academy’s board of directors, a total of 18 people were asked to resign before 6 p.m. Wednesday or be fired.

“I think this complete purge shows that the administration is determined to have the wide awake crowd control or participate in military education. Otherwise, why do it? said one of the board members, who pointed out that Trump did not perform a similar purge.

“That’s why it’s so important: historically, it has never been done. “Unprecedented” is a word you could use here, ”said the board member.

Russ Vought (right) has been asked to resign or be fired from the Naval Academy Visitors Council. Evan Vucci / AP Photo

Those ousted include former national security adviser HR McMaster, a retired army lieutenant general who resisted Trump’s hands-off impulses and criticized the recent withdrawal of Afghan troops from Bidens.

A person close to McMaster said it was ironic that he was fired from the West Points board just days before he received the Distinguished Graduate Award from the Army Academy.

“Perfect timing as HR is honored this weekend as a Distinguished Military Grad at West Point, one of the youngest of all time. … Who better to sit on the board of directors? Guess Biden is playing this little game of politics by chasing him off the board [that] even Trump kept Obama’s appointments, ”the person said.

John Coale has been asked to resign or be fired from the Naval Academy Visitors Council. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the layoffs by mocking the qualifications of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway to serve on the board of directors of the Air Force Academy and the former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, a longtime Navy Reserve officer, to serve on the board of directors of the Naval Academy. .

“I will let others assess whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified or not political to serve on these boards,” Psaki said during his daily press briefing.

“But the president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration. It is about whether you are qualified to serve and whether you are aligned with the values ​​of this administration.

Conway responded in a tweet: “President Biden, I’m not resigning, but you should.”

Spicer, now TV host for Newsmax, said Psaki “crossed a line today” by mocking his credentials and that he “will join a lawsuit to fight it.”

“So Jen, do you want to know my qualifications?” … For 22 years I have had the honor of serving alongside some of the most talented, patriotic and courageous people this country has to offer, ”he said.

The White House has not identified any new people appointed to the boards.

Among those fired from the West Point board of directors are retired General Jack Keane, former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army, retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, veteran of Afghan war and clinical psychologist Meaghan Mobbs, Bronze Star recipient and businessman David Urban and retired Army Lt. Gen. Guy Swan.

Those ousted from the Naval Academy board include Russ Vought, Trumps’ budget manager in the White House, Jonathan Hiler, who worked for former Vice President Mike Pence, and attorney John Coale , husband of television host Greta Van Susteren.

Sean Spicer has also been asked to leave the Naval Academy Visitors Committee. Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

On behalf of President Biden, I am writing to request your resignation, White House Chief of Staff Cathy Russell has written to those appointees.

Please submit your resignation to me before the close of business today. If we do not receive your resignation, your position on the board will be terminated as of 6 p.m. tonight. Thank you.

Russell assistant Katie Petrelius highlighted the message in an email, writing: If we don’t receive your resignation by the end of today, you will be fired.

But many board members are not going quietly.

No. It’s a three-year term, tweeted Vought, recipient of the Pentagon’s Distinguished Public Service Award for helping to increase the size of the Navy’s fleet. He also emailed this response to Petrelius.

Rachel Semmel, spokesperson for the Center for Renewing America, led by Vought, said that “I would like Biden to take his role as Commander-in-Chief as seriously as he takes retaliation against political opponents.”

“At a time when President Biden left American hostages in Afghanistan and put our military at risk instead of focusing on his job as Commander-in-Chief to keep Americans safe, he spends his time pursuing his political rivals She said. .

Van Susteren tweeted her husband’s termination letter and wrote: It’s ugly [Coale] I just wanted to help, this is a non-partisan board of Americans volunteering to help.

She added: And by the way, both political parties are doing this and it’s rotten..how administrations expect to foster impartiality among Americans when they act in a partisan manner with advice from volunteers who have no power of efficiency [sic] American policy?

Anger Biden over the apparent return on investment, as the trio’s terms were supposed to last three years. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Hiler said, it’s not clear what the basis for this purge is. A simple reading of the law that created the council in 1879, which includes traditionally bipartisan appointments by leaders of Congress, indicates that appointed presidents have a three-year term.

To my knowledge, the boards of the Service Academy have always enjoyed a tradition of bipartisanship, ”said Hiler.

“As a former student and former naval officer, my only concern is to ensure that the US Naval Academy fulfills its mission of developing officers capable of leading our nation’s navy. Standing up for the country’s interests at sea, especially with what’s going on in the world today, is not something that should be influenced by partisan politics, and I regret that this administration apparently sees it differently.

Former naval officer Anthony Parker and retired Rear Admiral Joseph Walsh are also excluded from the Naval Academy board of directors, the White House has confirmed.

The laws establishing the boards of directors do not clearly explain the power of a president to dismiss members, saying: The persons appointed by the president each serve for three years…. The president appoints two people each year to succeed the members whose mandate expires that year.

It is not immediately clear which members of the board of directors will join the legal challenge announced by Spicer. An existing lawsuit led by Air Force Academy board member Heidi Stirrup challenges the Biden administration’s decision to put the boards on hold earlier this year.

