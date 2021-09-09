Xi, Putin pledge to advance relations with North Korea on founding anniversary





SEOUL, Sep 09 (Yonhap) – Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to advance relations with North Korea in messages to leader Kim Jong-un congratulating him on Thursday at the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of his country, according to Pyongyang official media reported.

“Comrade Secretary-General and I have maintained close communication and conducted bilateral relations to develop stably and thus have steadily succeeded, which has further enriched the traditional bilateral friendship,” Xi said, quoted by the central Korean newspaper. Agency.

“I highly appreciate the development of China-DPRK relations and intend to develop these long-term and stable ties of friendship and cooperation,” he added, using the acronym. the official name of the North, the People’s Democratic Party. Republic of Korea.

The KCNA said Putin also sent a congratulatory message to Kim and expressed his hope to advance their bilateral relations “on the basis of good traditions of friendship and mutual respect.”

“Expressing the belief that the two countries would further develop the constructive bilateral dialogue and cooperation in various aspects through their concerted efforts, the message noted that it would undoubtedly meet the interests of the two peoples and help promote security and stability. in the Korean Peninsula and the entire northeast Asian region, ”KCNA said.

North Korea has strengthened its ties with other socialist countries, including China and Russia, amid a prolonged standoff in denuclearization talks with the United States and crippling global sanctions against its economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20210909001100325 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos