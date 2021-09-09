In Pakistan to stop terrorism in Afghanistan, says India to Russia





NEW DELHI: Government highlighted Pakistani ISI’s ties with India-focused terrorist groups in Afghanistan, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, and highlighted Islamabad’s ties to the Taliban and other international terrorist groups at a high-level intergovernmental dialogue with Russia on the Afghan situation. Official sources said the meeting resulted in substantial exchanges, with both sides expressing similar views on most issues, including terrorism and the need for the Taliban to honor their commitments. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reportedly told his counterpart Nikolay Patrushev that Pakistan has a special responsibility to ensure that Afghan soil is not used to spread terrorism and carry out anti-Indian activities. India has repeatedly stated in recent weeks that its main focus for now is to ensure that Pakistan-based terrorist groups do not use Afghan territory to launch attacks against others. Live updates on the Afghan crisis According to Russia, the two sides discussed the humanitarian and migration issues in Afghanistan, as well as the prospects for joint Russian-Indian efforts to create the conditions for launching a process of peaceful settlement on the basis of intra-Afghan dialogue. In addition, they agreed to coordinate Russian and Indian approaches in multilateral formats on the Afghan settlement, the Russian statement said. The Afghanistan meeting took place a day before the BRICS summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to again highlight concerns about terrorism, as well as the SCO summit next week where the Prime Minister Pakistani Imran Khan will also attend. Despite the importance they attach to Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan, Russia and China are concerned about the presence of terrorist groups and India has stressed to Moscow and others that India-oriented LeT and JeM and outlawed by the UN are as deadly as any other terrorist group. , if not, more. Official sources said this was the first detailed and in-depth examination of the situation in Afghanistan involving the MEA, the Defense Ministry and security agencies with Russia following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on the 15th. August. India has also reportedly expressed concern about the security of minorities, especially Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan. After the delegation’s talks, Patrushev called Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. During the meeting with Modi, according to a Russian press release, the two sides reaffirmed their intention to strengthen coordination to strengthen regional stability, including in Afghanistan. According to Indian government sources, there was a convergence of views on the problems and threats related to Afghanistan and both sides expressed deep concern over the situation. They agreed on the need for the Taliban to honor their commitments and the presence of international terrorist groups in Afghanistan and the terrorist threat in Central Asia and India. The parties also expressed similar views on Islamic radicalization and extremism, the flow of weapons to terrorist groups and smuggling across Afghan borders, as well as a strong likelihood of Afghanistan becoming a hub of the opium production and trafficking. The two sides discussed concrete forms of future bilateral cooperation between security agencies, including close coordination, upgrade consultations and information exchange, an official said. The importance of defining the parameters of the future state structure of Afghanistan by the Afghans themselves, as well as the need to prevent the escalation of violence, social, ethnic and religious contradictions in the country, were underlined, said Russia. In separate comments, India’s envoy to Russia Venkatesh Varma said neither the Doha talks nor the Troika Plus talks had worked. India did not participate directly in the Doha talks. India was also not part of the Troika Plus mechanism … I think one lesson is that India and Russia are better off working together when it comes to Afghanistan. This is the most important lesson for us. Speaking to RIA Novosti on the eve of Russian NSA Patrushev’s visit, Varma said: “There is now a new situation in Afghanistan. All the foreign troops have left. The Taliban have seized power in Kabul, but instability persists. There are very rapid developments in Afghanistan … News articles indicate that a number of slogans have been launched against external interference in Afghanistan, in particular from Pakistan. Developing India’s recently formulated Far Eastern policy, which includes a billion dollar line of credit for Indian companies to participate in the development of the Russian Far East, Varma said that ‘it would create new connectivity and an energy bridge from Yamal to Vladivostok to Chennai. Energy therefore appears to be a very important pillar of our cooperation.

