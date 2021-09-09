Biden dismisses Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards





White House officials have called for the resignation of several members of the military academies advisory boards who were appointed by President Donald Trump in a move his supporters denounce as a dangerous politicization of non-partisan advisory boards.

The Boards of Trustees of the West Point Military Academy, Annapolis Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs are made up of a mix of lawmakers and appointees. by the president who traditionally meet several times a year to provide non-binding advice on issues such as curriculum, student morale and institutional needs.

Non-legislator members typically serve three-year terms, even in presidential administrations. Several members appointed by President Barack Obama at the end of his term have served several years in the Trump administration, including Sue Fulton, President Joe Bidens’ candidate for Assistant Secretary for Workforce and Reserve Affairs at the Pentagon, which served on the West Point panel.

But on Wednesday, the six members of the US Military Academy’s visiting council appointed by Trump were asked to resign by day’s end or be fired.

It is tragic that this great institution is now subdued and sidetracked by partisan actions that serve no good and no good, wrote Meaghan Mobbs, West Point graduate and former Trump adviser on military family issues, in response to the request.

Make no mistake, the decision to end duly appointed presidential appointments sets a dangerous precedent for future administrations and undermines our institutions.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who sits on the Naval Academy’s visitors’ council, posted on social media that similar requests had been made to those named by Trump on his panel and that of the Air Force Academy.

Instead of focusing on stranded Americans left in Afghanistan, President Biden is trying to end Trump’s appointments to the Naval Academy, West Point and Air Force Academy, he wrote.

Panel lawmakers and West Point officials were unaware of the move until they were informed by board members of the resignation requests, according to those involved. Academy officials referred all questions to the White House.

Asked about the steps taken at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said steps were taken to ensure [the president] has candidates and people serving on those boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with [his] values.

She also dismissed claims that the movements were politically motivated, saying presidents’ qualification requirements are not your party registration, they are whether you are qualified to serve and whether you are aligned with them. values ​​of this administration.

The fired West Point board officials are Trump’s former national security adviser HR McMaster; former Deputy Chief General of the Army Jack Keane; former senior Pentagon adviser Douglas Macgregor; former US Army commander North Guy Swan III; and West Point graduate David Urban, whom Trump named president of the American Battle Monuments Commission.

McMaster is expected to be honored at West Point this weekend as the recipient of the 2021 Distinguished Graduate Award.

The six board members still had time for their three-year term. None were given advance notice of the decision.

Macgregor’s appointment to the board in 2020 made headlines due to earlier speeches and writings attacking Muslims and immigrants, as well as criticism of diversity programs.

Along with Spicer, at least two other members of the Navy board were also asked to resign: former White House budget manager Russ Vought and attorney John Coale, married to former Fox presenter. News Greta Van Susteren.

Air Force Academy board members include former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Heidi Stirrup, an assistant to former Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

Conway, in a statement, attacked Biden, according to the Associated Press.

I’m not resigning but you should, she said, adding that this move was a disappointing but understandable effort to distract from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, an increase in COVID cases and disappointing employment report in August.

Boards of directors have had limited meetings since the start of the pandemic, and most work has been halted since Bidens inaugurated earlier this year.

No replacement of board members has yet been publicly announced by the administration.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, DC since 2004, focusing on policies relating to military personnel and veterans. His work has earned him numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk Award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism Award, and the VFW News Media Award.

