Boris Johnson remains discreet on cabinet reshuffle rumors | Politics News





Boris Johnson is generally not quiet. Quite the reverse, in fact. But about the imminent cabinet shuffle, he said nothing when he arrived to address Tory MPs in Westminster. After he greeted me and politely asked me about my state of health as he approached Committee Room 14, I asked him, “Is there a reshuffle tomorrow, Prime Minister?” He let out a big sigh, turned sharply to the left and skipped the step in front of the door marked “President’s Entrance” and entered, to be greeted with long, loud cheers and the traditional slamming of desks. Almost an hour later, as he left the 1922 Committee meeting just before the 7pm votes on his NHS bailout and national insurance increase, I asked him again. “You didn’t answer my question about the reshuffle!” I told him. This time he said aloud, “Aah! before breaking into a hoarse laugh as he made his way down the hall. The 22nd had been a joyous occasion, in part because Tory MPs were so thrilled to attend a real meeting in person after more than a year of COVID restrictions. For the dozens of journalists in the hallway – another pre-COVID ritual when party leaders address their backbenchers – the Prime Minister’s booming voice could be heard rallying his troops. There were obviously a lot of jokes about Johnson, as the laughs were audible along with the clapping and clapping of desks – the latest ritual that one cynic says is purely for the benefit of reporters in the hallway. There was also a lot of hyperbole when the Prime Minister told his MPs that the Conservatives remained “the party of free enterprise, private sector and low taxation”. And he added: “We must never forget this.” Low taxation? Many Conservative members no longer believe in it. But in a typical Johnson ‘have cake and eat it’ claim, he also said he couldn’t think of a better use of public money than spending on the NHS. MPs leaving the meeting said the Prime Minister’s speech was “very optimistic” and “very positive”. Not really? When are the Prime Minister’s speeches not optimistic and positive? And his mood improved half an hour later when the Tory rebellion over raising national insurance was capped to just five MPs – plus abstentions – and the government comfortably won the key vote with a majority. from 71. Does that mean there is no reshuffle now and the No 10 inspired rumors and threats of sackings and demotions for duds and promoting loyalists were just a ploy to quell a cabinet mutiny and a backbench rebellion? The Prime Minister said nothing. Well not to me anyway!

