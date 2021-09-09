Afghanistan: Donald Trump’s deal with the Taliban is a “catastrophe”, according to former NATO chief, and Biden’s follow-up has led to chaos in Kabul | World news





Donald Trump’s deal with the Taliban was a “disaster”, according to a former NATO secretary general.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen told Sky News that agreeing a date off with the activists allowed them to “wait for us.”

He was speaking for Sky’s new documentary, Collapse: Retreat from Afghanistan, which details the final days of the coalition’s presence in the country.

Watching Crumble: Retreat from Afghanistan

Mr. Rasmussen led NATO from 2009 to 2014, and was Danish Prime Minister during the invasion of Afghanistan.

He said: “[Trump] sets the date of May 1, 2021.

“And the impact of that was that the Taliban could just wait for us.

“They did, and then President Biden repeated the mistakes.

Image: Anders Rasmussen said it was a mistake to give the Taliban a timetable for the US withdrawal

“It is a big mistake to tell your opponents when you will be retiring. Never, ever tell your enemy when you will be retiring.”

He added that the deal was “a big mistake, I would say it’s a disaster.”

Mr Rasmussen suggested that the Taliban should have been informed that a withdrawal would take place, but only once they have engaged with the Afghan government “in a political settlement that will ensure a peaceful society to pass the baton to a new one. government”.

He added that the move should have been “based on conditions and not on a timetable.”

“A lesson has to be learned from this, namely when the United States pulls out – [that] they would leave a void and that void will be filled by the wicked.

“And that’s exactly what we saw in Afghanistan.”

In “Collapse: Retreat from Afghanistan,” Sky chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay testifies to panic at Kabul airport as Western troops make their final sortie, 20 years after September 11.

Those interviewed, including the former Sec. General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw and White House Advisor to Bush Doug Lute reflect on what happened and what consequences it could have for all of us.

