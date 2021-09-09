China crackdown hits entertainment industry

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our weekly subscriber-only newsletter, China Note, which includes an overview of the week’s top stories and top reading from and about China. Subscribe to receive it by emaileach Wednesday. If you have already subscribed, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly in your inbox.

Until the end of August, Zhao Wei was one of mainland China’s biggest stars. Raised to fame in the late ’90s with the TV drama My Fair Princess, the 45-year-old eventually became a household name, with a net worth of $ 1 billion. But almost overnight the actress and singer was erased from the internet. Her songs, along with the many talk shows, TV series and movies she has appeared in, have since disappeared from streaming platforms, while other studios and production companies have removed her name from their production cast lists. .

Zhao is by no means the first celebrity to clash with the Chinese authorities, but the lack of an official explanation for his brutal erasure has sparked wild speculation and sent the entertainment industry shuddering. Some observers have pointed to an investment scandal in 2017 involving Zhao and her husband that led to a 5-year ban from the Chinese securities market. Others questioned whether Zhao was involved in the Alibaba crackdown, as the billionaire actress was a stakeholder in the group’s film company, Alibaba Pictures, and has been seen on several occasions alongside the group’s founder, now. disgraced Jack Ma. Other celebrities, including fellow actors Huang Xiaoming and Yang Zi, have been quickly distance yourself from Zhao, by unsubscribing her on social networks and removing mentions of her from their digital platforms.

But in the future, just keeping a distance from blacklisted colleagues may not be enough for artists to protect their careers. China’s multisectoral crackdown, which to date has targeted public figures affiliated with the tech industry, is now coming for show business. The rich and famous in the industry are coming under closer scrutiny, which means they will need to be cautious in the future.

In an attempt to overhaul the entertainment industry, Chinese regulators have published a series of new guidelines on everything from fan clubs and social media influence to management companies and actor salaries. The administration of cyberspace began with a 10-point opinion issued at the end of August, where he banned popularity rankings of artists and bands, as well as online disputes between music fans. He also pledged to clean up “fan club” social media groups – where fans share gossip and even fundraising for celebrities – and to regulate the sale of celebrity merchandise. State anti-corruption watchdog soon to be followed by slamming “toxic celebrity culture” for defending what it sees as decadent values. “If it is not guided and modified, it will have a huge destructive impact on the future life of young people and social morality,” said the Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. said in a press release.

The National Press and Publications Administration recently introduced an even stricter rule, restricting online video game for under 18s just one hour a day from Friday to Sunday, as well as public holidays. Young players are required to register using their real names and government issued identification documents as part of an “anti-addiction” system run by the agency.

Last Thursday, the National Radio and Television Administration unveiled eight other regulatory measures, ordering broadcasters to restrict actor salaries and ban reality entertainment programs aimed at spotting and preparing prodigies. One policy has drawn particular attention to the “Distorted aesthetic” of niangpao, a pejorative term for effeminate men, and called for the rejection of “sissy pants”. Broadcasters should “resolutely promote outstanding Chinese traditions, revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture, and establish correct aesthetic values ​​in programs, strictly controlling the choice of guests and actors, their performance styles and appearances,” said the watchdog. said in a press release. The moral and political conduct of performers should also be a selection criterion, he added.

“Ultimately, this is part of a larger movement to nationalize the private sector and restore state control,” Shu Kei, a veteran film producer and former dean of the film, told me. Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts Film School. maintenance. “The Chinese Communist Party fears and will not tolerate anyone or anything of influence, especially if it is strong enough to pose a threat to the regime,” he added.



Once considered a bastion of freedom and openness, Hong Kong is no longer an exception to the draconian rules and regulations common in mainland China. Although self-censorship has crept in for a long time, a new bill– which should be approved by the Legislative Council in the near future – will formalize political censorship of films. The law will require film censors to consider national security implications when reviewing films and give the chief secretary, Hong Kong’s No. 2 official, the power to revoke screening permissions. Those caught showing unapproved films could be sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of up to HK $ 1 million.

Domestic celebrities, especially those looking to the mainland Chinese market for a larger fan base, are quickly lining up. Amid rumors of a planned Chinese measure to remove actors with dual or multiple nationalities, Hong Kong singer Nicholas Tse announced in an interview with Chinese state television that he had requested to renounce his Canadian citizenship.

According to Shu, an existing stipulation in professional contracts that obliges actors to pledge allegiance to the country, ostensibly protecting them from any future ostracization, could soon be extended to all film workers, regardless of their rank and title. “You only have two choices. If you don’t sign it, you will be erased. But even if you do, it is not a guarantee for your safety, ”added Shu.

In other news

Fang Ran, doctoral student at the University of Hong Kong, was detained in mainland China on allegations of “incitement to subvert state power”. The 26-year-old was researching workers’ rights and worker empowerment when he was arrested by security officers in Guangxi Province. “I am very shocked because Fang Ran is not a criminal capable of causing damage to the party. Rather, a young man born with a purpose, ”his father wrote in a social media post pleading for help and support from the public. The incident sparked fury among academics in Hong Kong over the safety and academic freedom of Chinese students.

*****

The swift arrest last month of an Alibaba Group employee after he was accused of sexual assault has been hailed as a defining moment for the country’s sexist corporate culture, but the celebration was short-lived . Chinese prosecutors have announced that they have dropped the case against the employee, arguing that acts of enforced indecency do not constitute a crime. Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported that Alibaba laid off 10 staff for disclosing the victim’s accusation, which first appeared on an internal discussion board and sparked public outrage.

Worth reading

In a two-part series on Xi Jinping, the Financial Times takes an in-depth look at the Chinese leader’s claim for greater control over the Communist Party and the state. As capitalists and entertainment stars continue to be swept away by the latest purge, Tom Mitchell compares recent social upheaval to similar political campaigns under Chairman Mao and if Xi, who is setting the stage for a third term, unleashes his own cultural revolution.

In Part Two, James Kynge and Sun Yu examine how China is cracking down on the tech industry, including measures to collect information and strengthen data security, sets up a techno-authoritarian state, whose use of technology in its governance is unprecedented in terms of scale and intrusion.

Rachel Cheung is a Hong Kong-based freelance journalist. Her work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, and the Nikkei Asian Review, among others, and she was previously a reporter in the culture bureau of the South China Morning Post.