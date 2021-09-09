Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Islamabad cadastral mapping project





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the launching ceremony of the cadastral mapping project in Islamabad, August 8, 2021. PIDPM Imran Khan laments that the non-digitization of land registers has helped powerful people. The technology will help defeat the mafia taking over the land, the premier adds.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Islamabad Cadastral Mapping Project, which aims to combat falsification of land registers, monitor construction through images and provide information on the land ownership with just one click.

The Prime Minister, speaking at the inauguration ceremony, said the digitization of land registers was a “big step forward” in the fight against falsification of land registers.

“The cadastres should have been computerized earlier […] not digitizing them had helped powerful people, ”said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that the land grabbing mafia did not want the recordings to be digitized as it would take a toll on their motives. “50% of cases brought to court concern land disputes. “

The prime minister said land grabbers are occupying the homes of overseas Pakistanis, however, this digital system will now help keep track of land ownership.

“Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore land registers will be digitized […] and technology will help defeat the mafia taking over the land, ”the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the price of land was skyrocketing in the country and that it was the responsibility of the government to control it and protect the interests of the people.

He mentioned that the government had reclaimed state land worth 300 billion rupees in the past three years since the PTI came to power.

The Prime Minister pointed out that overseas Pakistanis are most affected by land grabbing, because when they return to the country, their land is rarely occupied by another person.

“It’s a test to get land ownership transferred, people have to pay bribes for it […] but now, in six to seven months, you can do it while staying at home, ”he said.

Pakistanis overseas will invest in the country once we provide them with the right atmosphere, he said, adding that the land occupation will end with the digitization project.

“The campaign to plant trees in the country will also benefit from cadastral mapping […] This will help to avoid deforestation, ”added the Prime Minister.

The project

The mapping project was conceived and inspired by the prime minister’s vision to modernize the old “patwar system”, Radio Pakistan reported.

Phase I includes the digitization of the income records of three major cities of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and state land data, according to the publication.

The project will also help overseas Pakistanis to check information online before purchasing land in Islamabad. The new system will also help identify illegal articulation of state land, nullah encroachment and forests.

