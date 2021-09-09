Former President Trump to be boxing commentator





Former President Donald Trump is expected to comment from the ring on Saturday on an exhibition boxing card titled by former 58-year-old heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Trump will be joined by his son, Donald Jr., in Hollywood, Fla., For the alternate stream of the four-fight card, which will be available on pay-per-view on FITE.TV. According to FITE.TV, the pay-per-view will be $ 49.99 and will be available through mobile apps and Smart TV. The two assets will be in the building.

“I like great fighters and great fights. I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event, ”the former president said in a statement.

The card was originally set to be staged in Los Angeles and headlined by Oscar de la Hoya’s return to the ring to face Vitor Belfort, a former UFC champion, but de la Hoya had to drop out after been hospitalized with COVID-19. Holyfield stepped in as a late substitution, resulting in further changes.

The card was moved to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida after the California State Athletic Commission refused to approve the fight due to Holyfield’s age. The former heavyweight and heavyweight champion will be 59 in October and has not fought since 2011. His fight against Belfort is expected to last eight rounds of two minutes.

Trump has a long history with boxing having hosted and promoted several fight cards over the years, most of them taking place at the casino he owned in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Trump has no further events planned for Saturday, which marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

FITE.TV was recently acquired by Triller. The video-sharing service has a history with celebrities calling boxing and has previously had Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” as guest commentators.

The other fights scheduled are Anderson Silva against Tito Ortiz. David Haye vs. Joe Fournier and Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll.

