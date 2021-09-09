National Command Authority worries about build-up of “destabilizing” weapons in region – Pakistan





The National Command Authority (NCA) on Wednesday noted with concern “the massive and destabilizing accumulation of weapons” in the region, saying Pakistan would take all measures to ensure strategic stability in its neighborhood without entering a race to armaments.

The authority discussed the issue at its 25th meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan today at the headquarters of the Strategic Planning Division. The meeting brought together all members of the ANC, including the Federal Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Finance and Home Affairs; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; the heads of the army, navy and air force; and the Director General of Interservice Intelligence.

The Prime Minister is the chairman of the NCA, which is the supreme decision-making body for nuclear matters.

The authority “expressed full confidence in the command and control systems as well as the security measures in place to ensure the complete security of Pakistan’s strategic assets,” said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

He reaffirmed that as a responsible nuclear state, Pakistan would continue to make a significant contribution to global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures.

Also read: Pakistan calls for investigation into uranium seizure in India

The ANC, which received a detailed briefing on the evolution of conflict dynamics in the region, “noted with concern the massive and destabilizing accumulation of weapons in the conventional and strategic fields,” according to the press release. .

“The NCA viewed these developments as detrimental to peace and security and affirmed that Pakistan will take all measures to ensure strategic stability in the region without entering into an arms race.”

He also reaffirmed the maintenance of full spectrum deterrence in accordance with the credible minimum deterrence policy and expressed satisfaction with the development of strategic capabilities.

“The NCA appreciated the high standards of training and operational readiness of the strategic forces, and appreciated the scientists and engineers whose dedicated contributions have enabled Pakistan to successfully pursue the desired objectives,” the statement said.

In May, Prime Minister Imran paid a visit to the NCA facility, his first visit to a nuclear site since taking office.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed on the different facets of Pakistan’s strategic agenda.

The Prime Minister appreciated and recognized the tireless efforts of all scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s strategic program and expressed his full confidence in the country’s nuclear capacity and protection to strengthen national defense, according to a statement released to Pakistan. ‘era.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1645247 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos