



In its latest attempt to reduce poverty in China, nearly half of the population remains poor, the ruling Communist Party turned to an unusual source last month. He announced that wealthy people and businesses should donate to charities, which are tightly regulated. With a hint of coercion, party leader Xi Jinping said the wealthy would be motivated by social pressure to give back. The allusion was quickly taken, especially by technology companies. E-commerce giant Alibaba, for example, has pledged $ 15.5 billion in social programs. Donations from billionaires are now about 20% higher than a year ago. With the party in charge of the economy, no wealthy person or business wants to be labeled as such a stingy iron cock that they don’t even share a feather or perhaps be subjected to harsh government treatment. For Chinese charities, which have grown up with the country’s wealth, the additional flow of private money has been welcomed. But many fear that forced philanthropy may not be philanthropy at all. Generosity begins with empathy, for example towards people living in poverty. A climate of forced giving could put a damper on individual giving, the kind that is done from the heart and not in response to implicit threats. The good news is that Xi recognizes that the party needs private donations for various purposes. He just wants to channel donations in a state-led manner and not create centers of power that threaten party control over society. This is a far cry from 1949, when the party took control of China and banned private charities. It wasn’t until 1994 that she admitted that philanthropy was compatible with Communist ideology. In 2016, he passed a law that regulated both charities and encouraged giving with tax incentives. Public generosity has taken root in China, a reflection of its Confucian past, and especially with the ease of giving on the Internet. It is now considered part of China’s social safety net, with or without a helping hand from the government. The story continues Read this story on csmonitor.com Become a member of the Monitor community

