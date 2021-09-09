UK lawmakers back tax hikes to pay for healthcare and long-term care | Business





LONDON (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won Parliament’s backing on Wednesday for a steep tax hike to pay for short-term health needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as long-term care needed for the aging UK population. Lawmakers voted 319 to 248 in favor of increasing national insurance payments by 1.25 percentage points by people of working age. The result of the vote indicates only a modest rebellion among Johnson’s Tories, with the majority of 71 people only falling short of their 80-seat majority in parliament. Yet several Tory lawmakers voiced concerns during Wednesday’s debate that the move would damage the party’s reputation for low taxes. Others said the increase would mainly benefit older households in wealthier parts of southern England at the expense of working families elsewhere. The tax hike, which also applies to dividend payments and breaks a key Tory manifesto commitment, aims to raise £ 36bn ($ 50bn) over three years for social care and the overburdened National Health Service . It goes into effect in April and will cost a paid person 21,000 pounds ($ 27,500) per year, about 180 pounds ($ 248) more on their annual tax bill. Someone who earns 67,000 pounds a year ($ 92,000) will pay more than triple. As the strains of the pandemic have left the NHS with a backlog of millions of delayed appointments and procedures, Britain has struggled to keep up with soaring costs for those in need of healthcare. long duration. Much of this burden of financing care for elderly, ill and disabled adults in Britain currently falls on individuals, who often have to deplete their savings or sell their homes to pay. One in seven people end up paying more than 100,000 pounds ($ 138,000), according to the government, which calls the cost of care catastrophic and often unpredictable. As part of the government’s plan, the amount people have to pay over their lifetimes for social care will be capped at £ 86,000 starting in 2023, and anyone with assets below £ 100,000 will be granted a benefit. State aid.

