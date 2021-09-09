Pakistan wants to cash in on Taliban ‘victory’





But China destroys its plans

Kunwar Khuldune Shahid | Posted: Sep 08, 2021 8:51:10 PM

After a two-decade interlude, Pakistan once again conquered Afghanistan. At least that’s what one might think, looking at the reactions of Pakistani leaders over the past three weeks. From leaked intelligence gatherings to celebrating appeals from Western leaders, Islamabad noisily relishes the attention it receives.

Imran Khan praises the Taliban for breaking the “chains of slavery” of Afghans, as he rules a country that has received billions of dollars to maintain exactly that “slavery.”

The chief of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, head of an army under the orders of the United States for 20 years, now lectures Washington on the failures of its geopolitical strategies, while peddling a Taliban which he says defends human rights. This, only a month after Bajwa expressed concern over the repression of the Pakistani Taliban for fear of a violent “backfire” in Pakistan itself, acknowledging that the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban are “two sides of the same coin. room “.

For Pakistan’s true rulers, the military, now is the time to cash in on this coin.

Pakistan’s triumphant hype began last year, after Donald Trump’s deal with the Taliban in Doha. The United States, by legitimizing the Taliban as a critical stakeholder, has meant victory for Pakistan’s decades-old plan to establish an Islamist regime in Kabul.

This plan even predates the US use of jihadists to drive out the Soviets. Pakistan formulated the policy of cultivating an extraterritorial Mojahedin force under its tenure soon after the state was established, to counter Indian influence and “liberate Kashmir”.

To these ends, he sought “strategic depth” in Afghanistan and first sent jihadists to target Daoud Khan’s regime in the early 1970s. Pakistan is also concerned about an Indo-Afghan ploy aimed at incite separatism among the Pashtun-majority areas on the Islamabad side of the Durand Line that no Kabul regime has ever officially recognized as a border.

As well as being the bedrock of Pakistan’s regional policy, the jihadists are also helping the military crack down on civilian leaders to maintain its position of omnipotent hegemon at home. Therefore, a lot was at stake when, in the aftermath of 9/11, the United States threatened that if Islamabad did not uproot its jihadist superstructure, it would bomb “Stone Age Pakistan” – even if George W. Bush did not. in fact, don’t use those exact words.

But Pakistan barely pretended to suppress jihadists, including those responsible for 9/11, betting, and rightly so, that an oversized US state would not follow through on its sinister threat.

In addition to establishing this inherently duplicative counterterrorism game with / against the United States, then military leader Pervez Musharraf constructed an equally paradoxical ideological narrative at home, selling “enlightened moderation” to the West. , while radically Islamizing Pakistan.

No wonder, then, that the Taliban takeover also sparked the jubilation of Pakistanis across ideological and political divisions. Some Islamists extol the return of Islamic rule, while simultaneously tapping into the timeless “Jewish-Hindu” conspiracy theories.

The “moderates” use half-baked sarcasm (“Pakistani women should wear the hijab to make us as powerful as the Taliban!”) To test their mass audience’s stance on Afghan Islamists. Cricketers, senior female judges, and even some schools and women’s organizations strongly support the Taliban. Their victory is our victory, say the educated women, journalists and cultural figures who would be silenced across the border.

As is evident, in the decades of turmoil it sparked in Afghanistan to facilitate the rise to power of the Taliban, Pakistan carried out its own Talibanization.

Indeed, last year, as it became clear that a second Taliban rule was imminent in Afghanistan, Imran Khan began to pay homage to Osama bin Laden, whom he called a “martyr” (while her own foreign minister refused to call bin Laden a terrorist) citing Islamic codes of modesty as a solution to growing sexual violence against women, and even rallying for the country’s laws on murderous blasphemy to be exported to the West.

But the establishment doesn’t seem to envision the possibility that this grand strategy could backfire: Instead of supporting Afghan puppets in a satellite state, Pakistan may have simply allowed a jihadist regime to expand beyond it. of the border on its own de facto territory.

Instead, Pakistan’s rulers see only victory: the victory of their Islamist narrative, their patronage over the Taliban, which they still hope will mean control, and the boost to their Muslim world leadership pedigree.

Pakistan hopes to earn the credit of both Iran and Saudi Arabia by selling the story of its influence over the Taliban and as a kingmaker in Afghanistan, making up for the breach in the budding romance of Islamabad with Turkey, caused by Pakistan pushing much of the flow of Afghan refugees, aided by the extremely timely erection of a fence at the Afghan border last month.

Pakistan knows it can play on both sides of the Shia-Sunni divide because, as the rise of the Taliban indicates, the Muslim world is no longer bipolar: these spheres of influence are permeable and elastic, Iranian officials and Saudis now meeting regularly, and power struggles in the Gulf and beyond. Fighting sectarian intra-Muslim proxy wars will not be as lucrative as it used to be for Riyadh and Tehran.

The Pakistani military, a long-time beneficiary of proxy jihad by major powers in the Middle East, now needs something new to attract Saudi funds. And just like in the good old days of anti-Soviet jihad, Pakistan is ready to sell the same product to both the Saudis and the United States, albeit in different packaging: leaning on the Taliban – or whatever.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has chosen to urge Western leaders to remain invested in Afghanistan by warning them that instability could lead to another September 11, while accusing India of supporting jihadist groups.

Pakistan’s narrative – that the West needs it to access and influence the Taliban – comes with spikes for additional persuasive power. Islamabad simultaneously blackmails the Western powers to accept Pakistan’s primacy in Afghanistan, or at least that of its omnipotent army, by hinting at its status as a potentially turbulent nuclear state.

Pakistani military leaders since Pervez Musharraf have repeatedly claimed that his nuclear bomb could fall into the hands of the jihadists if all he demands are not done.

Few Western leaders seem to have questioned whether they are now helping a Pakistani army that has refused to cede even a little authority to civilian rulers for seven decades, installed in an alliance with an Islamist militia, underlined again by the visit this weekend of the head of the Pakistani intelligence in Kabul.

Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal has been in close proximity to jihadists for decades, but now that access could be even closer, compounded by General Bajwa’s own admission that jihadist elements (including those strongly sympathetic to the Taliban) are present. within the Pakistani army itself.

Pakistan is quick to publicize the attention it has gained since the Taliban takeover, and not just to get the attention of US President Joe Biden. It is simultaneously intended as a message to the leaders of the Gulf, whose plans for the Middle East, and in particular the formalization of ties with Israel, could be derailed by the events in Kabul, especially if Pakistan resumed hysteria. of the widespread anti-Semitic conspiracy in the past by Arab states are now lining up to recognize the Jewish state.

Islamabad’s publicity of its own importance might even be a soft whisper to China, which has increasingly asserted its economic control over Pakistan, but has recently received a painful reminder of the jihadist threat from within Pakistan. which looms over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the backbone of Beijing’s much-vaunted Belt and Road initiative.

While the US withdrawal has left China to face a jihadist regime, armed with an arsenal worth millions, Pakistan will struggle to bleed Beijing as it did in Washington.

Thanks to territorial contiguity and an autocratic, neoliberal diplomacy that overshadows modern Western imperialism, China can micromanage its interests in Pakistan, leaving little room for double play.

Take a look at Pakistan’s ‘counterterror’ record: While an ally with the United States, it protected Osama bin Laden, the world’s most wanted terrorist, but now it is eagerly hunting down Uyghur traders of the second generation who found refuge in Afghanistan on orders.

Pakistan could have hoped that the Taliban takeover and the bidding war for the influence it aspires to foment would give it some breathing space to negotiate better terms on the Chinese front. But despite all of Pakistan’s loud attempts to claim access to the Taliban and Afghanistan, it cannot compete with the economic attractions of Beijing, on which the survival of the new Kabul regime depends.

After declaring China its “main partner” this week, if the Taliban can prove that they are a more reliable guarantor of stability along the Af-Pak border, then the smoothing Pakistani military will, at best, now quickly sell the western one. no more deliveries of empty guarantees for a last big salary, before China takes over.

Kunwar Khuldune Shahid is a Pakistan-based journalist and correspondent for The Diplomat.

The piece is retrieved from www.haaretz.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/views/pakistan-wants-to-cash-in-on-its-taliban-victory-1631112670 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos