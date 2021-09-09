Jokowi to entrepreneurs on Covid Down: don’t be happy first





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodoreceive representatives of the president of the association in the field of economics and business to explain the current state of control covid-19 who is better today, wednesday (8/9). However, Jokowi still reminded entrepreneurs not to mess around with this achievement. “I’m only telling this story to give optimism to ladies and gentlemen, that our position is like this, but don’t be happy either, don’t be euphoric. Work, yes, but don’t be too euphoric”, Jokowi said in an official statement Wednesday (8/8. / 9). On the same occasion, the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto recalled that the pandemic is not yet over and asked economic players to remind the public to always be vigilant. Airlangga stressed the importance of controlling the pandemic as economic growth is highly dependent on the number of COVID-19 cases. “So if the Covid is high then the economy will be low. On the other hand, if the Covid is low, the economy will twist,” he added. The government will continue to review business-related regulations so that they can generate enthusiasm among entrepreneurs to increase national economic growth. Business players complained about the various challenges they faced, such as easing bank credit restructuring, logistics costs and tax support for retail entrepreneurs. “We encourage these entrepreneurs to continue increasing their economic activities so that we can reduce the unemployment rate,” he said. Besides Airlangga, they also attended President, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Arsjad Rasjid, APBI General Chairman Alphonzus Widjaja and Aprindo General Chairman Roy Mandey. [Gambas:Video CNN] (frying / age)





