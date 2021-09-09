Biden decides to oust Trump military academy board members





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration on Wednesday dismissed 18 people appointed to the boards of US military academies by Donald Trump in the final months of the Republican president’s tenure, according to the White House.

Cathy Russell, director of the Office of Presidential Personnel at the White House, sent letters to 18 appointees to the advice of visitors to the Air Force Academy, the Military Academy and the Naval Academy, calling on them to resign from ‘here close of business on Wednesday or to be made redundant.

Those ousted from Biden include senior Trump administration officials including White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway (Air Force Academy), Press Secretary Sean Spicer (Naval Academy), National Security Advisor HR McMaster (Military Academy) and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Russell Vought (Naval Academy).

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed that former Trump officials have been asked to resign or be fired. It was not immediately clear whether any of those invited to resign had done so before the 6 p.m. deadline set by the White House.

I’ll let others assess whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to sit on these boards, Psaki said. But the presidents qualification requirements are not your party registration. It is about whether you are qualified to serve and whether you are aligned with the values ​​of this administration.

Several of those called to resign were rejected. Conway lashed out at Biden and said, “I’m not resigning but you should. She went on to say that this was a disappointing but understandable effort to distract from the chaotic US withdrawal. Afghanistan, an increase in COVID-19 cases and a disappointing August jobs report.

Vought on Twitter posted the letter he received from Russell and replied: No. It’s a three-year term.

Jonathan Hiler, a Navy academy alumnus who served as vice president Mike Pence’s director of legislative affairs, said he was not resigning.

As an alum and a former naval officer, I believe that developing leaders capable of defending our country’s interests at sea. The USNA mission is not something that should be consumed by partisan politics. Apparently, President Biden feels differently. @WhiteHouse, posted Hiler on Twitter.

Spicer, who works for conservative news channel Newsmax, in his own social media post, criticized Biden for trying to end Trump’s appointments instead of “focusing on stranded Americans left in #Afghanistan.”

Later in Newsmax, Spicer accused Psaki of downplaying his military service and that of other veterans Trump appointed to boards. He said he intended to take legal action against the ruling.

