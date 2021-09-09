Trump appointees ordered to step down or fired – San Bernardino Sun





By Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck | CNN

The Biden administration has asked 11 officials appointed by former President Donald Trump to military service academy advisory boards to resign or be fired, a source familiar with the matter told CNN’s KFile.

Officials invited to step down include former Trump officials such as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former senior adviser to President Kellyanne Conway and former national security adviser HR McMaster. They have been appointed to the Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and West Point advisory boards, respectively.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the request had been made.

“The president’s goal is any president’s goal – to ensure that you have candidates and people on those boards who are qualified to serve on it and who are aligned with your values. And so yes, this is a request that has been made, ”Psaki told reporters during a White House briefing.

Psaki added: “I will let others assess whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards, but the President’s qualification requirements are not your record of. gone, they are if you are qualified to serve and if you are aligned with the values ​​of this administration.

Other more prominent names include Heidi Stirrup, the former White House liaison to the Justice Department who was banned from entering the building after trying to access sensitive information about possible electoral fraud in December 2020, and retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a former chosen ambassador. and Pentagon official with a history of controversial comments. The duo have been named to the boards of the Air Force Academy and West Point.

Other appointees who have been asked to resign are Michael Wynne, who has been appointed to the Air Force Academy board of directors; retired General John Keane, Meaghan Mobbs and David Urban appointed to West Point board of directors; and John Coale and Russell Vought, former director of Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, appointed to the Naval Academy board of directors.

The dismissal of Trump officials from military advisory boards comes after the Pentagon recently restarted its other advisory boards after removing hundreds of appointees from other boards in February. In November, just months before he was due to step down, Trump fired several longtime members of the Defense Policy Council before their terms ended.

The military academy advisory boards, according to the Air Force Academy website, were created to oversee “morale, discipline, social climate, program, training, physical equipment, business. fiscal, academic methods and other matters “relating to the military academies of the country. . The board of directors of each academy meets several times a year and its members provide independent advice and recommendations to the president.

Members generally serve three-year terms. At least one person appointed by Trump, Vought, has indicated he will not resign.

“No. It’s a three-year term,” Vought tweeted, attaching an image of the letter requesting his resignation.

When contacted for comment by CNN, Spicer said he intended to respond to his show’s request to resign. Wynne told CNN “it was an honor to be a member of the board,” and said he was disappointed not to be invited to stay on the board.

“Very disappointed that the Biden administration did not honor the appointment of a previous president to the Visitors’ Council, which has been the tradition for years,” Keane told CNN.

In a statement, Mobbs said she would not resign.

“Frankly, I find this whole act unreasonable and not quite in the spirit in which this administration has promised to govern. President Biden has presented himself on a so-called platform of unity, but his actions speak directly to the contrary. Apparently unity is only for those who comply, ”Mobbs said. “When I joined the board of directors under the Trump administration, there were remnants of the Obama administration. They were not fired but instead served alongside those appointed by Trump. This mix of perspectives, experiences and belief systems has ensured diversity – a value the Democratic Party claims to uphold above all else. “

In response to CNN, Urban said Mobbs’ statement reflected his point of view.

Conway posted a statement on Twitter to Biden, calling the news “small and political” and saying she would not resign.

“Your decision is disappointing but understandable given the need to distract yourself from a news cycle that bogs you down in multiple self-inflicted crises and plummeting poll numbers,” Conway wrote.

CNN has also reached out to Macgregor, Stirrup, Coale and McMaster for comment.

CNN’s KFile previously reported that Macgregor, who served in the Trump administration as a senior Pentagon adviser and was appointed to the West Point board late last year, disparaged immigrants, refugees and minorities and spread conspiracy theories that the Biden administration was replacing whites of European descent.

