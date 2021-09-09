Politics
U.S. committee says plans left behind from Troubles conflict with GFA in letter to Boris Johnson
The British government is considering introducing a statute of limitations for incidents The Troubles were marked at odds with the Good Friday Agreement by a group of US politicians and diplomats.
The assessment was made in a letter sent to Boris Johnson by an ad hoc committee of the US Congress House focused on issues related to Northern Ireland.
In the letter to the Prime Minister, former Democratic Party congressman and committee co-chair Bruce Morrison urged Mr Johnson to withdraw current proposals regarding the legacy of the unrest.
The committee also warned that the plans would not be approved by President Biden.
The proposals were announced in July, with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis telling the House of Commons that the statute of limitations would end all prosecutions for the Troubles incidents until April 1998.
The so-called amnesty would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries and end all investigations and civil actions related to the conflict.
Earlier this week, activists on all sides of the Troubles Division presented a letter to the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street, calling the plans an immoral statute of limitations.
@HocGfa sent a letter to Prime Minister Johnson on Northern Ireland’s proposed amnesty. Much too broad and carefree for victims and survivors. Terrible precedent which will set back human rights in the world. pic.twitter.com/dwnehViy0K
Ad hoc committee to protect GFA (@HocGfa) September 8, 2021
The five main parties in the executive are also opposed to the plans, which Mr Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to end the unrest.
In its letter to the prime minister, the US bipartisan committee, which includes five former US ambassadors and a number of special envoys to Northern Ireland, said it did not believe the plan would be approved in Washington.
We find this proposal to be at odds with both the spirit and the architecture of the Good Friday Agreement, according to the letter.
“Cross-community opposition to the proposal should suffice to signal that this proposed law does not reflect the deep and genuine concerns of the people of Northern Ireland.
We urge the Prime Minister to withdraw the current proposal.
The amnesty is far too broad and alarming for human rights experts given the global precedent it will set.
We intend to voice our concerns to senior officials in the State Department administration and the White House National Security Council.
In December, President Biden will convene his summit on democracies. I have to believe that this proposal will become a point of contention at this summit unless the Prime Minister withdraws it.
In a statement, a UK government spokesperson said: “The current treatment system of the past is not working well for anyone, especially for victims and survivors. It does not do justice or information to the vast majority of families.
“The UK government’s proposals to address Northern Ireland’s legacy of the past do not propose a ban on the investigation of unrest-related incidents. Nor do they constitute an amnesty – there will be no please.
“We recognize that access to information and accountability, through a thorough and robust investigative process, is absolutely vital for victims and survivors. This is why obtaining information through an investigative process – supported by full state disclosure – is the cornerstone of the proposals the government has put forward.
“It is time that we build on the difficult but necessary compromises of the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement and finally seek to address the past in Northern Ireland in a way that serves victims and survivors and helps the company to move forward.
“The government continues to engage with a wide range of stakeholders on the proposals set out in the command document and to think carefully about what we have heard. “
