Bilawal calls for parliamentary debate on Afghanistan and CPEC attacks – Journal





MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said issues relating to Afghanistan and attacks on personnel working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects should be discussed in parliament.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the PPP chairman reiterated that Imran Khan’s government has isolated Pakistan from the world. He said the government was in trouble on the Afghan issue.

The government should bring all important issues, including the Afghan situation, to parliament. The action plan against terrorism and extremism must come out of the cold room, he said.

He said those who announced they would establish a separate province within 100 days had failed to establish it even after three years.

He said the PPP was the only party that came to power with the support of the masses.

We’re hiding our cards right now. There will be a jiyala prime minister and a jiyala chief minister after the next election, he said.

People welcomed me to Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lodhran and Vehari for which I thank them. Only the PPP makes the politics of the opposition and has broken political stagnation. We will show our cards at election time, he said.

He said that even allies of the PTI government were expressing their concerns over the Pakistan Media Development Authority’s proposal.

Parvaiz Elahi expressed concern over the proposed authority. Imran Khan should realize that his allies have concerns about this, he said.

He said there was an obvious difference between the policies of the PPP and other political parties.

The PPP makes its economic policies for the common Pakistanis while the other parties make their policies for the rich. Whenever the PPP comes to power, it provides jobs for the people in addition to launching programs such as the Benazir Income Support Program, he said.

Earlier, the PPP chairman told another delegation of media representatives that the PPP was concerned about the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s first priority in relation to Afghanistan should be the protection of the rights of women, children, minorities and other segments of society, he said. He said the attacks were carried out against staff working at the CPEC about whom China had publicly expressed concerns.

Meanwhile, JUI-F leader Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Javed Khan Somro, PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Jamil Punnu, Muzaffargarh District Council Deputy Chairman Malik Abid Mahmood and Muhammad Sajid Deena, a Jatoi Councilor, met with the PPP chairman and announced their party membership. .

Bilawal regretted the death of the former chairman of the Punjab People’s Labor Bureau, Malik Bashir Ahmad.

Posted in Dawn, September 9, 2021

