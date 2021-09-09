White House calls on Trump military academy board members to resign





Former White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway gestures during a campaign event with US First Lady Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, United States, October 27, 2020. REUTERS / Hannah Mckay / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept.8 (Reuters) – The White House said on Wednesday it had asked 18 people appointed by the Trump administration to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would demand that those officials be “aligned with the values ​​of this administration “.

The 18 – six members each of the Air Force Academy, Military Academy and Naval Academy Visitors Council – have been asked to resign, the White House said.

If they did not resign, they were to be fired at 6 p.m., the White House said.

Among those invited to step down are Kellyanne Conway, White House adviser under Donald Trump, and Sean Spicer, White House spokesperson under the former Republican president.

“I will let others assess whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified (…) to serve on these boards,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in response. to a question during a daily briefing.

“The president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration. They are whether you are qualified to serve and whether you are aligned with the values ​​of this administration.”

“I’m not resigning, but you should be,” Conway wrote in a letter to Biden posted on Twitter.

Spicer, who sits on the US Naval Academy Visitors Council, said on his Newsmax show on Wednesday that he would not resign. “I will not submit my resignation and I will join a lawsuit to fight this,” Spicer said.

Former Trump budget chief Russ Vought has also said he will not resign. “No. It’s a three-year term,” he said on Twitter.

The councils provide advice and recommendations to the U.S. president on matters such as those related to morale, discipline, curricula, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs and academic methods of academies, according to a 2020 notice published in the Federal Register.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Jarrett Renshaw and Eric Beech; Written by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

