Using technology to defeat the land grabbers: Imran





Cadastral project to put an end to the falsification of land registers

Islamabad journalist

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the use of technology would help defeat land grabbers as anyone can now get information about plots and other land online.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the cadastral plan of Islamabad, the prime minister said that the digitization of the cadastre will bring transparency in the transfer of properties.

He also specified that everyone will be able to consult their plot online thanks to the digitization of the cadastre. Imran Khan said cadastral mapping of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi would be completed by November this year.

The cadastral mapping project was designed and inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision to modernize the old Patwar system into a modernized online digital system.

Imran Khan mentioned that the mafia does not want land registers to be computerized, adding that without the computerization of land registers, the powerful have benefited.

Pakistanis overseas have been the most affected by the illegal occupation of property. If they provide a conducive environment for overseas Pakistanis, they will invest in their country, he added.

Khan further said government land worth billions of rupees had been reclaimed for three years, adding that land worth 300 billion rupees in Islamabad and 1,000 acres of forest land had been seized. by the land mafia.

He also argued that the digitization of the cadastre will help curb the tempering of the cadastre and ensure the monitoring of construction through imagery. It will also help overseas Pakistanis to verify information online before purchasing land in Islamabad.

The new system would also help identify illegal articulation of state land, encroachment on nullahs and forests, he added.

The prime minister also said that the implementation of an equality law in the country is essential for investment. Fifty percent of the cases brought to court are related to land grabbers. In the next phase, people will be able to transfer land online from their homes, he added.

PM Khan also appreciated Capital Development Authority, Survey General of Pakistan and other departments for completing the task in a short period of time.

He said Pakistan was also facing a big pollution problem because nobody paid attention to it in the past.

He added that the rule of law attracts investment and that the computerization of the cadastral system will bring transparency.

He said the federal government was making efforts to computerize the Federal Board of Revenue system.

Thanks to the modern system, people could sell the land online within the next six to seven months in the future. He said the government will create facilities through the use of technology in the country.

Prime Minister Khan said land prices have risen rapidly and technology will now defeat the group of grabbers.

The Geographic Information System was used to complete the digitization of the territory of the capital of Islamabad by the Survey of Pakistan.

The project will help overseas Pakistanis verify online information before purchasing land in Islamabad, in addition to identifying illegal articulation of state land, encroachment on nullahs and forests. .

