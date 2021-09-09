Trump Says Taliban In Afghanistan Obtains US Arms Missing Basics





Following the rapid collapse of the Afghan government this summer, the spectacle of Taliban militants gleefully showing off thousands of captured trucks and dozens of planes donated by the United States to the now defunct Afghan army was captured in countless images and videos from the aftermath of the US withdrawal.

Vintage 1980s mine-resistant trucks and utility helicopters do not inherently pose a huge threat to neighboring countries.

There is no denying that the loss of billions of dollars in military materiel to the Taliban is a bitter pill to swallow after the fall of the Afghan government, which the United States has spent two decades trying to bolster. And it is true that some of the less sophisticated vehicles and weapons will remain in the service of the Taliban for years to come, helping them uphold their rule, in another case of US weapons ending up in the hands of hostile actors. .

However, these abandoned weapons did not create a high-tech military juggernaut despite overblown claims to the contrary. To say that is to ignore what the United States actually spent money on in Afghanistan and what parts of that arsenal remain usable by the Taliban today. Vintage 1980s mine-resistant trucks and utility helicopters do not inherently pose a huge threat to neighboring countries, let alone the United States.

There is common talk of the particularly inaccurate sum of more than $ 80 billion in U.S. weapons that are now believed to be in the hands of the Taliban. Former President Donald Trump claimed in a speech last month that the United States left behind $ 83 billion in equipment, while an infographic produced by British newspapers The Times and The Sunday Times depicts the total was going around. Retweeted by Donald Trump Jr., the tally reports that the Taliban have captured 22,000 Humvees and 174 planes.

Related

Unfortunately, some of these figures are totally false and misrepresent the nature of the threat. These figures incorrectly count every dollar of US military aid during its 20-year war as going for equipment and every piece of equipment transferred to the Afghan army during that time as being in Taliban hands and functioning. today.

But more than half of that roughly $ 80 billion went to fleeting items such as the salaries of Afghan military personnel and contractors, uniforms, ammunition, and fuel that were spent long ago, as well. as infrastructure projects, operations and training costs. FactCheck.org has calculated that equipment purchases since 2001 are only about $ 18 billion.

Yet even this figure is misleading. Much of the materiel has been lost in combat with up to 100 vehicles per week at times or has been withdrawn from service. In addition, a very large portion of US military aid (especially small arms) has reportedly been stolen by corrupt Afghan officials allied with the US to be sold on the black market.

Of course, even a fraction of the roughly $ 80 billion total is still a lot of material. But it’s important to remember that Washington armed the Afghan army to fight the Taliban, not other countries. This means that the United States has not provided things like jet fighters, tanks or tactical anti-aircraft and ballistic missiles that could be directed against other countries or international airliners for terrorist attacks. .

Related

In fact, with the exception of a few pieces of artillery donated by Turkey, almost all of the heavy weapons tanks of the Afghan army, howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, etc. are not from the United States, but rather are Soviet era weapons inherited from the Soviet-Afghan War in the 1980s.

What the United States has given to the Afghan National Army are hundreds of armored personnel carriers and tens of thousands of ambush-protected trucks and anti-mine vehicles, or MRAPs, designed to give passengers have a better chance of surviving Taliban ambushes. These vehicles are still easily usable by Taliban fighters, and they may find them effective in moving troops within Afghanistan and confronting local opposition forces but not neighboring governments in conventional warfare.

The Afghan Air Force was also fully equipped to fight the Taliban with small, slow planes rather than fast jet fighters and armored attack bombers and helicopters. According to a report released in July by the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan, the force numbered 167 airworthy planes in the country, all types of helicopters dating from the 1980s or earlier. (However, this tally omits helicopters and about 20 PC-12 spy planes operated by the Afghan Army Special Missions Wing.)

That inventory was then drastically reduced when the Taliban took over, with Afghan pilots flying ahead to neighboring Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. US forces also demilitarized 73 abandoned planes at Kabul International Airport, sabotaging them so extensively that the Taliban felt angry and betrayed.

Related

The Taliban have captured US-built planes intact elsewhere in Afghanistan. And by cannibalizing parts and possibly forcing US-trained pilots and technicians who failed to flee the country to recruit them, the Taliban will no doubt be able to get US-built planes off the ground. United States, as the registered Black Hawk helicopter flying over Kandahar. , allegedly controlled by a former Afghan Air Force pilot.

But without proper maintenance and training, these planes will only be usable for basic transport tasks and the delivery of unguided weapons. They are mostly lacking in precision-guided bombs and rockets, as the Afghan Air Force reportedly ran out of such U.S.-supplied weapons a month before last month’s withdrawal. And realistically, fighter jets require a highly skilled crew and abundant spare parts to stay operational. For example, even with considerable assistance from the United States, the Afghan Air Force struggled to maintain its planes and suffered from a shortage of qualified personnel.

Rather than planes or MRAPs, the greatest international threat will probably come from 600,000 small arms and other infantry equipment, such as night vision goggles and bulletproof vests, some of which are now in the hands of the Taliban. Some of these weapons will be disseminated through smuggling networks, potentially fueling violent conflict in neighboring Central Asian states.

The Taliban will certainly sell captured military equipment abroad as well. But the big question remains whether the Afghan Taliban will actively promote insurgency abroad and welcome potential revolutionaries, as they did with al Qaeda. Unlike the Islamic State terrorist group, better known as ISIS, the Taliban today is at least ostensibly focused on the governance of Afghanistan, not global jihadism. And aiding and encouraging these external terrorist organizations is what led to their overthrow by the United States in the first place.

If the Americas’ failed war on the Taliban teaches us anything, it’s a reminder that heaps of military equipment can be rendered impotent by human factors.

It is also a mistake to characterize this loot as a technological boon for China, Iran and Russia, even if they are, indeed, likely to seek to acquire some of the abandoned American equipment, such as sensors. embedded and communication systems. However, these secrets are not really valuable, as most of China, Iran and Russia have developed such technologies domestically or had already acquired them during the US occupation. Iran, for its part, has probably already gained access to the Humvees through Shiite militias in Iraq.

If the Americas’ failed war on the Taliban teaches us anything, it reminds us that heaps of military equipment can be rendered impotent by human factors, such as lack of will to fight, lack of familiarity with culture and politics. communities and belief in the legitimacy of its cause. Rather than bemoaning the loss of Humvees and old helicopters, we should ask ourselves why the United States has not so fully taken into account the human factors that have led many Afghans to lose faith in the state-backed government. -United, paving the way for the takeover of their territory by the Taliban. and weapons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/trump-claims-about-taliban-afghanistan-getting-u-s-weapons-miss-ncna1278717 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos