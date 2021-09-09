Trump comforts Marine’s mother killed in Kabul bombing who blames Biden for her son’s death





Former President Donald Trump responded to a message from Lance Cpl’s mother. Rylee McCollum, a 20-year-old Marine who was killed last month along with 12 other U.S. servicemen outside Kabul airport, consoling her for her loss.

“Thank you, Kathy. America feels your loss and fully understands your pain. Rylee will never be forgotten,” Trump said in a statement Wednesday.

In her post, shared in Trump’s PAC Save America email blast, Kathy McCollum urged Trump to run for the White House in 2024, accusing President Joe Biden of her son’s death.

Thank you. I just want the family to know that I support them. The corrupt pseudo-president must go. President Trump must introduce himself. My son shouldn’t be leaving. President Trump would never have [have] allowed that to happen, “Kathy wrote in the post.

“We need him back to save this country. Just like he said years ago about Oprah. He would show up when our country needed him. We need him. I can’t. not live knowing that my son’s life was taken for nothing, ”the message continued. “So that Biden can repay his debt to China. They will now have full control of Afghanistan and my son will be a sacrificial lamb. My son was murdered for the Biden lens. I will soon become more vocal. not sure I could control my mouth. But I watched Biden disrespect my son as I stood in front of him and he checked his watch. “

McCollum then targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who Republicans accused of refusing Congress to read aloud the names of servicemen killed in Afghanistan in the ISIS-K attack as the US Army was helping with evacuations.

“Then Pelosi refused recognition of my son and turned her back on him. Just as she tore up Donald’s speech. We cannot abandon our country. So even if no one comes back with me. I will always fight for it. ‘Trump administration just like my son did, “she said.

The remains of Rylee McCollum and the 12 other U.S. servicemen killed in Kabul were returned to the United States late last month with Biden present to watch at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. They all received Purple Hearts.

