Muhammadiyah Secretary Abdul Mu’ti Sindires Elitist Minister of Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – general secretary PP Muhammadiyah, Abdul Mu’ti joked that some cabinet ministers of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) were elitist. Mu’ti said a number of the policies they made were far removed from the people. According to him, this elitist attitude is different from that of Jokowi who is populist and concerned about the small community. This was forwarded by Mu’ti through his personal Twitter account, @Abe_Mukti. “Pak Jokowi is a president who is about people, cares about people and the little ones. However, some ministers are elitist, their attitudes and policies are far removed from the people. Eman-eman“said Mu’ti, quoted Thursday (9/9). Mu’ti allows CNNINdonesia.com citing his statement. However, he was reluctant to elaborate further on elite ministers. “It’s up to people to interpret what,” he said. LIPI political observer Wasisto Raharjo Jati suspects that the minister considered elitist is Education, Culture, Research and Technology Minister Nadiem Makarim. According to him, a number of Nadiem’s ​​policies are not ambitious among the grassroots. The policies, Wasisto said, include disbanding the National Education Standards Agency (BSNP) and distributing BOS funds with a minimum requirement for schools to have 60 students in the past 3 years. Although the last policy has been revised. “I think an example of a minister with a somewhat elitist impression could be Nadim Makarim. Nadim made some blunders in politics,” he said. “And maybe Minister Erick (Thohir), regarding the competence and appointment of BUMN commissioners,” Wasisto added. Meanwhile, a political observer from Al-Azhar University of Indonesia (UAI), Ujang Komarudin believed that elitism had become the innate character and personality of ministers. He agrees that some of Jokowi’s ministers are elitist. “Because maybe he was born into a wealthy family, or he doesn’t really care about ordinary people,” he said. Ujang left it up to the people to assess attitudes and policies to see who the elitist ministers were. According to him, the presidential assistants should be closer to the people and their policies are favorable to the common people. “In many ways, they are elitist. They should be closer and closer to the people. Ministerial policies should also be pro-people. Don’t be pro-entrepreneurs,” he said. (hour / from)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210909082144-32-691773/sekum-muhammadiyah-abdul-muti-sindir-menteri-jokowi-elitis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos